1. Reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board, the Audit Committee and statement of the Sworn auditor, approval of the Annual report for the year 2018.

1) To take notice of the Reports of Management Board, Supervisory Board, Audit Committee and statement of Sworn auditor for the year 2018 of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”.

2) To approve the Annual Report of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” for the year 2018 prepared by the Management Board of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” and revised by the Supervisory Board of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”.



2.Distribution of the profit for the year 2018.

1) To approve the losses of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” for the year 2018 in the amount of 92 125 893 EUR.

2) The losses incurred in 2018 will be partially covered by the retained earnings of previous years (EUR 24 836 473) and EUR 67 289 420 from the profits of the following years.

3. Election of the Sworn auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for year 2019 and determination of the remuneration for the Sworn auditor.

1) To elect audit company "KPMG Baltics AS" (commercial company license No. 55) as Sworn auditor of the Annual Report of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” for the year 2019.

2) To determine that the remuneration of the Sworn auditor for the audit of Annual report joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” for the year 2019 will not exceed 100 000 EUR, excluding VAT.

4. Determination of the remuneration for the Audit Committee.

To determine that for the duties each member of the Audit Committee of joint stock company „VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” shall receive a remuneration in the amount of 1850,- EUR (one thousand eight hundred fifty euros) for each attended Audit Committee meeting.





Valmiera, December 6, 2019

Chairman of the Management Board S. Jugel

Member of the Management Board Ģ. Vēveris





