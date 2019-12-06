WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that on December 4, 2019 it received an updated processing license from Health Canada. The license authorizes Delta 9 to sell cannabis extracts, cannabis topicals, and edible cannabis products as defined under the Cannabis Regulations (Canada). This development, following the Company’s submission to Health Canada of new product notifications for nine (9) new derivative cannabis products on November 5, 2019, means the Company will be authorized to begin sales of cannabis extracts on January 5, 2020



“This is an exciting milestone for us,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9, “Our team has worked tirelessly toward our initial rollout of vaporizable oil cartridges, disposable vape oil pens, and dried cannabis extracts. We plan to begin shipments of these products early in the new year.”

Extract Product Portfolio

Dried Sift Cannabis

The Company is currently developing its “Sapphire” line of dried sift cannabis products for the recreational cannabis market which involves sifting the Company’s blended products and refining them, leaving more of the high potency resin glands and less of the low potency plant material. The final product is a yellow/brownish powder and has a potency that is up to triple that of the whole flower dried cannabis materials. The Company plans to release dried sift products in the recreational cannabis market in the first quarter of 2020. Management expects that retail pricing for these products will be up to $25 per gram.

Vaporizable Cannabis Oils

The Company is currently working with Westleaf Inc. (“Westleaf”) through its subsidiary Westleaf Labs LP to develop a line of vaporizable cannabis oil products including a line of vaporizable oil cartridges and a line of disposable vape pens. The products, which will be branded as “Harmony”, “Cruise”, and “Blast”, will contain distilled cannabis oil and cannabis terpenes, in varying concentrations of active cannabinoids. The Company plans to release the vape products in the recreational cannabis market in the first quarter of 2020.

Nanosphere Evolve Products

Delta 9 has acquired an exclusive license in Canada to manufacture and sell products made with the patented technology of Nanosphere Health Sciences Inc. (“NanoSphere”) for the delivery of cannabinoids via nanoparticle technology. The two companies are in the process of developing the first product for Canada; an intraoral cannabis oil containing cannabinoid nanoparticles.

The NanoSphere delivery system for cannabis works by nano-encapsulating active ingredients in phospholipid membranes for transportation through the skin and mucosa into the bloodstream within minutes. Cannabis applications of the technology include transdermal viscous gels, intranasal products and intraoral products, all of which provide rapid results, precise dosages and high bioavailability. The NanoSphere delivery system of cannabis can eliminate the need for inhalation or ingestion of cannabis, offering users a potentially safer and more effective method of consumption.

