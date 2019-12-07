NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (“Net 1” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UEPS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Net 1 between September 12, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Net 1 investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) the Company had misclassified its investment in Cell C Proprietary Limited; (3) the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating its income; and (4) as a result, UEPS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

