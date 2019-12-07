EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“Athabasca” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: AMI) announces that its Board of Directors have approved the grant of 520,000 stock options (“Options”) and 329,000 Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”) to officers, directors, and select management of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation’s stock option and DSU plans. The Options have an exercise price of $0.33 per share and have a term of five years.



Athabasca Minerals Inc ( www.athabascaminerals.com) , is an integrated group of companies focused on the aggregates and industrial minerals sectors, including resource development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Athabasca Minerals is the parent company of Aggregates Marketing Inc. ( www.aggregatesmarketing.com ) – a midstream technology-based business using its proprietary RockchainTM digital platform, associated algorithm and QA/QC services to provide cost-effective integrated supply /delivery solutions of industrial minerals to industry, and the construction sector. It is also the parent company of AMI Silica Inc. ( www.amisilica.com ) – a subsidiary positioning to become a leading supplier of premium domestic in-basin sand with regional deposits in Alberta and NE British Columbia. It is the joint venture owner of the Montney In-Basin and Duvernay Basin Frac Sand Projects.

Additionally, the Corporation has industrial mineral leases, such as those supporting AMI’s Richardson Quarry Project, that are strategically positioned for future development in industrial regions with historically and consistently high demand for aggregates.

