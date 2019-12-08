Company Announcement No. 17

Aalborg, 8. December 2019

Seluxit signs an agreement with a new client within in the healthcare industry

Seluxit is pleased to announce an upcoming collaboration with a Danish company within the healthcare industry, which currently wishes to remain anonymous. The collaboration will enable IoT Fleet Management of current medical devices. Seluxit will develop the solution using its standard hardware and software components and the Seluxit cloud based IoT platform.

CEO, Daniel Lux:

“We are very pleased to enter into this cooperation with a new partner in Denmark, using our core technology and standard components. IoT technology has a huge potential to improve our lives with smarter solutions to existing great products.”

About Seluxit:

Seluxit is an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider. We help product manufacturers connect their physical products to the Internet, and benefit from the value of data. Seluxit’s vision is to be a major contributor to the story of the Internet of Things — how we humans can orchestrate connected products to improve our lives, while preserving our security and privacy.