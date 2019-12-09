Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Asia Pacific Biosurfactants Market is anticipated to beat USD 475 million by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing Asia Pacific biosurfactants demand owing to persuading attributes including superior emulsification, thickening and stabilizing characteristics for utilization in food processing industry will augment the market growth.

Biosurfactants are chemicals which are predominantly produced by microorganisms that consists of both hydrophilic and hydrophobic groups. This chemical naturally occurs in yeasts, bacteria and fungi and particularly in bacteria which grow on water immiscible substrate which uses it as food source. Asia Pacific biosurfactants finds application in detergency, emulsification, environmental remediation, lubrification, mineral flotation, petroleum recovery and pharmaceuticals owing to low toxicity, biodegradability, foaming and surface adsorption properties which will propel the market growth.

According to market analysis and trends, Asia Pacific biosurfactants industry is promulgating since stringent regulatory mandates by governments of various countries including China, Japan Malaysia and India owing to promote organic ingredients incorporation in manufacturing products will fuel the overall market size. For instance, Food Regulations 1985 and Food Act 1983 of Malaysia governing various aspects of food safety and quality control should boost market demand.

Some major findings of the Asia Pacific biosurfactants market report include:

The opportunities for the market are increasing across the globe due to its ecofriendly and nontoxic properties

Market demand is surging in personal care application owing to its occlusive nature which hinders lacerations from interacting with the outside environment

Stringent regulations for the utilization of clean label ingredients in bioremediation, household detergents, industrial cleaners, personal care, agricultural chemicals, food processing, textiles and oilfield chemicals manufacturing will drive the demand for Asia Pacific biosurfactants industry

Some of the key market players in Asia Pacific biosurfactants are Evonik Industries AG, BASF Cognis, Henkel Corporation, Ecover, AkzoNobel N.V

Company alliances, production capacity expansion and new product launch are few of the strategies implemented by the market leaders in the industry analysis

Browse key industry insights spread across 476 pages with 514 market data tables and 41 figures & charts from the report, "Asia Pacific Biosurfactants Market Share By Product (Rhamnolipids, Sophorolipids, Methyl Ethyl Sulfonates [MES], Alkyl Polyglucosides [APG], Sorbitan Esters, Sucrose Esters, Lipopeptides), By Application (Household Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial Cleaners, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Textiles, Bioremediation), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook (China, India, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan), Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025"

According to market trends, Lipopeptides based Asia Pacific biosurfactants are widely preferred in these markets for industrial cleaners manufacturing owing to superior detergency at low concentration, better detergency in hard waters and compatible with application of builders and enzymes. Lipopeptides based Asia Pacific biosurfactants for industrial cleaners production accounted for nearly 18.5% of the market in 2018. Growing industrial cleaners utilization in order to maintain hygiene, product quality and workers safety will spur Asia Pacific biosurfactants demand.

Growth in the APAC textiles market size along with supportive governmental initiatives to increase textile production and exports by providing tax incentives will boost Asia Pacific biosurfactants market growth. Initiatives including PowerTex India Scheme and Amended Technology Upgradation Funds Scheme by Indian government aiming to boost regional textiles market growth will foster Asia Pacific biosurfactants demand. Asia Pacific Biosurfactants are predominantly utilized in textile industry for applications including preparation of fibers, dyeing & printing and finishing of textiles. This product offers beneficial characteristics including penetration, solubilization, emulsification, detergency & dispersion, wetting & emulsification in formulations and softening of cloth will fetch Asia Pacific biosurfactants industry demand in this region till the end of 2025.

Market players are implementing various strategies including acquisitions & mergers, joint ventures, innovative product launches, and new product launch to enhance their profits, market shares and tap broader customer base for the company. Further increased manufacturing of Rhamnolipids will provide lucrative opportunities to the industry players throughout the foreseeable period.

Global Biosurfactants Market 2025: The market demand for rhamnolipid biosurfactants is increasing globally owing to its ability to prevent & control plant pathogens without causing toxicity to human health. Henkel, BASF, Lion Corporation, Kao Chemicals and Evonik are among the market leaders operating in the global biosurfactants industry.

