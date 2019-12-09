Coop Pank aktsiaselts hereby declares that the following managers, and / or persons closely related to the person discharging managerial responsibilities, have entered into the following transactions:





Name of the person that has made the transaction Relation to the issuer Security ISIN code Content of the transaction Quantity of securities Price per security Transaction value Time of transaction Place of transaction Jaanus Vihand Member of the Supervisory Counsel of Coop Pank AS Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 30 000 1.15 34 500 04.12.2019 Over the counter Jaan Marjundi Member of the Supervisory Counsel of Coop Pank AS Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 20 000 1.15 23 000 04.12.2019 Over the counter Janek Uiboupin Member of the Board of Coop Pank AS Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 20 000 1.15 23 000 04.12.2019 Over the counter OÜ Lucrativo Person related to Kerli Lõhmus (Member of the Board of Coop Pank AS) Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 20 000 1.15 23 000 04.12.2019 Over the counter Televool OÜ Person related to Kerstin Loss (person discharging managerial responsibilities) Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 15 000 1.15 17 250 04.12.2019 Over the counter Helle Luks Person discharging managerial responsibilities Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 11 540 1.15 13 271 04.12.2019 Over the counter Hans Pajoma Member of the Board of Coop Pank AS Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 10 000 1.15 11 500 04.12.2019 Over the counter Margus Rink Member of the Board of Coop Pank AS Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 10 000 1.15 11 500 04.12.2019 Over the counter Mariann Suik Person discharging managerial responsibilities Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 10 000 1.15 11 500 04.12.2019 Over the counter Roman Provotorov Member of the Supervisory Counsel of Coop Pank AS Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 10 000 1.15 11 500 04.12.2019 Over the counter Martin Kuustik Person discharging managerial responsibilities Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 10 000 1.15 11 500 04.12.2019 Over the counter Raivo Piibor Person discharging managerial responsibilities Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 10 000 1.15 11 500 04.12.2019 Over the counter Rasmus Heinla Person discharging managerial responsibilities Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 10 000 1.15 11 500 04.12.2019 Over the counter Kristjan Seema Person discharging managerial responsibilities Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 5 000 1.15 5 750 04.12.2019 Over the counter Sauekliinik OÜ Person related to Karin Ossipova (person discharging managerial responsibilities) Coop Pank share EE3100007857 Subscription 5 380 1.15 6 187 04.12.2019 Over the counter

A notification obligation derives from the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council article 19.



Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. It has 15 branch offices and 28 banking points all over the country. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 58,300. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.







Kerli Lõhmus

CFO

Phone 6690902

kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee

www.cooppank.ee











