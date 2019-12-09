Coop Pank aktsiaselts hereby declares that the following managers, and / or persons closely related to the person discharging managerial responsibilities, have entered into the following transactions:


Name of the person that has made the transactionRelation to the issuerSecurityISIN codeContent of the transactionQuantity of securitiesPrice per securityTransaction valueTime of transactionPlace of transaction
Jaanus VihandMember of the Supervisory Counsel of Coop Pank ASCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription30 0001.1534 50004.12.2019Over the counter
Jaan MarjundiMember of the Supervisory Counsel of Coop Pank ASCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription20 0001.1523 00004.12.2019Over the counter
Janek UiboupinMember of the Board of Coop Pank ASCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription20 0001.1523 00004.12.2019Over the counter
OÜ LucrativoPerson related to Kerli Lõhmus (Member of the Board of Coop Pank AS)Coop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription20 0001.1523 00004.12.2019Over the counter
Televool OÜPerson related to Kerstin Loss (person discharging managerial responsibilities)Coop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription15 0001.1517 25004.12.2019Over the counter
Helle LuksPerson discharging managerial responsibilitiesCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription11 5401.1513 27104.12.2019Over the counter
Hans PajomaMember of the Board of Coop Pank ASCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription10 0001.1511 50004.12.2019Over the counter
Margus RinkMember of the Board of Coop Pank ASCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription10 0001.1511 50004.12.2019Over the counter
Mariann SuikPerson discharging managerial responsibilitiesCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription10 0001.1511 50004.12.2019Over the counter
Roman ProvotorovMember of the Supervisory Counsel of Coop Pank ASCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription10 0001.1511 50004.12.2019Over the counter
Martin KuustikPerson discharging managerial responsibilitiesCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription10 0001.1511 50004.12.2019Over the counter
Raivo PiiborPerson discharging managerial responsibilitiesCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription10 0001.1511 50004.12.2019Over the counter
Rasmus HeinlaPerson discharging managerial responsibilitiesCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription10 0001.1511 50004.12.2019Over the counter
Kristjan SeemaPerson discharging managerial responsibilitiesCoop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription5 0001.155 75004.12.2019Over the counter
Sauekliinik OÜPerson related to Karin Ossipova (person discharging managerial responsibilities)Coop Pank shareEE3100007857Subscription5 3801.156 18704.12.2019Over the counter

 

A notification obligation derives from the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council article 19.


Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. It has 15 branch offices and 28 banking points all over the country. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 58,300. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.


 

Kerli Lõhmus
CFO

Phone 6690902
kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee
www.cooppank.ee


 


 


 