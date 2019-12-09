Regulated information





Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings

Gosselies, Belgium, 9 December 2019, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative cell and biological therapies to address high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 3 December 2019 indicating that the shareholdings held by S.R.I.W. SA (Société Régional d’Investissement de Wallonie) and its subsidiary Sofipôle SA (Société Wallonne pour le Financement des Infrastructures des Pôles de Compétitivité) have passively crossed the threshold of 10% as a result of the issuance of new shares on 14 November 2019 following the conversion of convertible bonds issued on the private placement on 7 March 2018.

The notification dated 3 December 2019 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Passive crossing of a threshold

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: S.R.I.W. SA & Sofipôle SA

Transaction date: 14 November 2019

Threshold that is crossed: 10%

Denominator: 10,620,686

Notified details:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights S.R.I.W. SA 344,530 344,530 3.24% Sofipôle SA 703,823 703,823 6.63% Total voting rights held by S.R.I.W and Sofipôle 1,048,353 1,048,353 9.87%

·Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: The Walloon Region holds 99.43% of S.R.I.W. SA which controls 60% of the shares of Sofipôle SA.

The notification can be consulted on the website of Bone Therapeutics, under the heading “Shareholder information”.





About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases. Based in Gosselies, Belgium, the Company has a broad, diversified portfolio of bone cell therapy and an innovative biological product in later-stage clinical development across a number of disease areas, which target markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Bone Therapeutics’ core technology is based on its allogeneic cell therapy platform (ALLOB) which uses a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stem cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells can be administered via a minimally invasive procedure, avoiding the need for invasive surgery, and are produced via a proprietary, cutting-edge manufacturing process.

The Company’s ALLOB product pipeline includes a cell therapy product candidate that is expected to enter Phase IIb clinical development for the treatment of difficult-to-heal fractures and a Phase II asset in patients undergoing a spinal fusion procedure. In addition, the Company is also developing an off-the-shelf protein solution, JTA-004, which is expected to enter Phase III development for the treatment of pain in knee osteoarthritis.

Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and are protected by a broad IP (Intellectual Property) portfolio covering ten patent families as well as knowhow. Further information is available at www.bonetherapeutics.com.





Contacts

Bone Therapeutics SA

Thomas Lienard, Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Luc Vandebroek, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +32 (0) 71 12 10 00

investorrelations@bonetherapeutics.com

International Media Enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Marieke Vermeersch

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5701

bonetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

For French Media and Investor Enquiries:

NewCap Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Pierre Laurent, Louis-Victor Delouvrier and Arthur Rouillé

Tel: + 33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

bone@newcap.eu

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors` current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person`s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.