Schibsted has on 06 December 2019 purchased 42,000 own A-shares at an average price of NOK 260.0205 per share and 19,000 own B-shares at an average price of NOK 244.8586 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 2,875,267 own A-shares and 1,135,176 own B-shares.

The transaction is part of the buyback program that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company’s shares.

Accumulated, Schibsted has bought back 1.59% of the shares since the program commenced.

Oslo, 09 December 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

