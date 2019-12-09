Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market is poised to surpass USD 90 million in terms of value and 212,750 units in terms of volume by 2025. High demand for sophisticated dental services across the globe will foster the global market growth.

Bench-top dental autoclave is a compact sterilization device that uses high temperature & high-pressure steam to disinfect dental instruments such as forceps, needles, etc. Technological advancement & innovations in dental steam sterilization devices, resulting in greater consumer satisfaction, will augment the business growth. Increasing adoption of dynamic air exclusion procedure coupled with pre or post vacuum mechanism is one of the key elements fueling the market expansion. In addition, growing need for automation & compatibility in dentistry will accelerate business growth during the forthcoming years.

Bench-top dental autoclaves market is segmented into, product, technology, class and end-use. The product segment includes automatic, semi-automatic and manual autoclaves. Semi-automatic bench-top dental autoclave is the most promising sector of this market and is anticipated to grow around 4.5% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. High demand for these autoclaves in small clinics owing to its quality, safety, affordability and reliability will favor segment growth. Furthermore, these sterilizers require low maintenance & minimal moving costs. Moreover, other associated benefits such as double locking door safety system, heat insulation, silent operation and affordable price will further contribute to the overall market growth.

Some major findings of the bench-top dental autoclaves market report include:

Introduction of advanced technology coupled with rising demand for compact autoclaves will escalate market growth over the forecast period

Pre & post vacuum technology is gaining recognition for its better penetration, efficient sterilization and shorter drying time over the recent years

Rise in adoption of dental bridges, crowning, oral & maxillofacial procedures, root canals, dental fillings and periodontal medications will create excessive demand for dental autoclaves

The companies operating in the market are involved in strategic alliance with dentists and are focusing on enhancing brand awareness by organizing dental seminars

Major players operating in the bench-top dental autoclave market include Tuttnauer, Flight Dental Systems, Midmark Corporation, W&H, Fona Dental, Henry Schein and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Technology segment is bifurcated into pre & post vacuum and gravity. Gravity segment accounted for around 15% revenue share in 2018 owing to its affordability and reliability. Furthermore, gravity based dental autoclaves prove beneficial when utilized in high humidity or higher altitudes regions, as they constantly maintain the optimal balance between heat & pressure in autoclave chamber. Moreover, they overcome variations in boiling points at higher altitudes by opening and closing the exhaust valve. Aforementioned factors will thus augment the segment growth in the foreseeable future.

Based on class, the market is divided into class B, class N and class S autoclaves. Class B dental sterilizers held more than 70% revenue share in 2018 and are anticipated to progress at a rapid pace during the forthcoming years. Greater flexibility, highly effectiveness and safe sterilization of instruments has led to increased adoption of these products over the recent years. Moreover, short sterilization & drying time coupled with better penetration using pre & post vacuum technology is boosting the demand for class B autoclaves. Thus, ease of handling & faster cycle time will increase product demand, thus, impacting the segmental growth.

On the basis of end-use, bench-top dental autoclaves market is segmented into hospitals/dental clinics, dental laboratories and academic/research institutes. Dental laboratories segment is anticipated to exceed USD 18 million by 2025. The dental laboratory is primarily involved in designing & manufacturing corrective devices and replacements for natural teeth. It works in partnership with dentist to plan, design and fabricate dental prostheses for individual patients. Hence, growth of these laboratories is majorly attributed to rising prevalence of dental disorders and growing demand for dental consumables. Stringent infection control and case management standards laid by the regulatory authorities will increase the adoption of autoclaves in dental laboratories, thus leading to market expansion.

U.S. bench-top dental autoclaves industry is projected to witness over 1.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rising incidence of oral disorders and awareness concerning dental health among all age groups. Accessibility to advanced healthcare amenities coupled with modest healthcare expenditure in the U.S. will prove beneficial for the business expansion. Moreover, awareness regarding sterility and safety of dental equipment will upsurge the product demand over the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in bench-top dental autoclaves industry are Antonio Matachana, Tuttnauer, Flight Dental systems, W&H, Fona Dental, Labocon, Henry Schein and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Market players are involved in various strategic alliances such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to acquire significant revenue share and strengthen market position. For instance, in January 2018, Flight Dental Systems announced the launch of Flight CLAVE B Pre & Post Vacuum Autoclave. The new class B autoclave is featured with a self-regulating steam generator to ensure rapid sterilization cycles, LCD display, stainless steel chamber & a double locking system. The new product launch enabled company to expand its product portfolio and broaden existing customer base.

