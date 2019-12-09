The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average

purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,294,970 214.44 492,139,008 2 December 2019 27,444 224.92 6,172,715 3 December 2019 27,900 222.15 6,198,030 4 December 2019 27,555 222.31 6,125,763 5 December 2019 27,065 225.00 6,089,509 6 December 2019 27,354 224.61 6,144,045 Accumulated under the programme 2,432,288 214.97 522,869,070

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,432,288 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.14% of the share capital.

