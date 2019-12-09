The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price		Transaction value in DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,294,970214.44492,139,008
2 December 201927,444224.926,172,715
3 December 201927,900222.156,198,030
4 December 201927,555222.316,125,763
5 December 201927,065225.006,089,509
6 December 201927,354224.616,144,045
Accumulated under the programme2,432,288214.97522,869,070

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,432,288 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.14% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
