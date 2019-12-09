The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,294,970
|214.44
|492,139,008
|2 December 2019
|27,444
|224.92
|6,172,715
|3 December 2019
|27,900
|222.15
|6,198,030
|4 December 2019
|27,555
|222.31
|6,125,763
|5 December 2019
|27,065
|225.00
|6,089,509
|6 December 2019
|27,354
|224.61
|6,144,045
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,432,288
|214.97
|522,869,070
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,432,288 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.14% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
Attachment
Jyske Bank
Silkeborg, DENMARK
Jyske Bank Share Buy-Back UK (09 12 2019)FILE URL | Copy the link below
Jyske Bank LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: