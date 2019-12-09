Peter Floer, Managing Director of Agillic, DACH, is building up the business in the DACH market from Zurich, focusing in particular on digital agencies.

Peter Floer, Managing Director of Agillic, DACH, is building up the business in the DACH market from Zurich, focusing in particular on digital agencies.

Press release, Copenhagen, 9 December 2019

Dresden Digital Agency, webit!, expands its range of solutions in the field of marketing automation with the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform. Agillic, a Nordic market leader of AI-powered Marketing Automation Software, delivers data-driven and hyper-personalised communication along the individual customer journey. Webit! is Agillic’s first service partner in Germany.



"For our customers, Agillic is an excellent choice to automate and optimise real omnichannel marketing with state-of-the-art AI. We chose this dynamic partner because we see a great product and a European understanding of data protection. This combination benefits the customer in the long term, and we will consciously implement this platform based on that knowledge," says Sven Jänchen, Principal Consultant at webit.

"We are looking forward to working with webit's digital experts. The agency has been established for years and works with major brands such as DHL, Lidl and Jenoptik. The Agillic Customer Marketing Platform is perfect for bringing data together on a large scale and to personalise and automate digital interactions and campaigns across many channels," explains Peter Floer, Agillic’s Managing Director of the DACH Region. "Together with webit! we will address companies and brands looking for a functionally high-quality alternative to the dominant American marketing automation solutions."

Agillic is building up its business in the DACH market from Zurich, focusing in particular on digital agencies with know-how in the highly scalable digital marketing sector.

According to Ralf Strauß, President of the German Marketing Association (DMV), setting up data platforms is the most important topic for marketers at the moment:

"Marketers have to set up platforms. There's a lot of talk about voice commerce or artificial intelligence – that's all great, but it doesn't make sense at all if I don't have a platform on which the data flows together."*



About the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform

The Agillic Customer Marketing Platform enables marketers to reach and engage customers through the automation of personalised communication. The customer-centric platform is designed from scratch to help the marketing department put the customer at the centre of communication and create a holistic experience across channels, such as email, SMS, app push, websites, print and paid media.

With Agillic, marketers can perform advanced activities without the need to code or call in IT specialists. This empowers the marketing departments in their daily work.





About webit! Society for New Media mbH

webit! is a digital agency and technology expert for large companies and medium-sized enterprises with bundled expertise in the areas of strategy and consulting, concept and design, marketing and campaigns as well as technology & development. On the basis of leading technologies, high-performance and future-proof digital solutions are developed. Well-known customers such as DHL, Lidl, Jenoptik, the medical specialist HARTMANN or the well-known stain expert Dr. Beckmann, among many other large, medium-sized and public companies, benefit from this. For more information: www.webit.de











Company Contacte

Peter Floer

Managing Director DACH, Agillic

+41 79 960 7347

peter.floer@agillic.com





Sven Jänchen

Principal Consultant, webit!

jaenchen@webit.de





Press for Agillic in DACH

Marcus Bond, BOND PR Agents

+49 1776252663

marcus.bond@bond-pr.de





About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), Zurich (CH), as well as a development unit in Kiev (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC.





* https://www.absatzwirtschaft.de/dmv-strauss-interview-datenplattformen-166951/

