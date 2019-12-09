In week 49 2019 Eimskip purchased 254,470 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 44,778,905 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price (rate) Purchase price (ISK) 2.12.2019 15:25:17 65,000 170.5 11,082,500 3.12.2019 14:42:49 69,185 175.5 12,141,968 4.12.2019 10:43:21 69,185 177.5 12,280,338 5.12.2019 14:57:51 50,000 181.5 9,075,000 5.12.2019 15:17:45 1,100 181 199,100 Total 254,470 44,778,905

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 1 December 2019.

Eimskip held 3,038,079 own shares prior to the notified transactions, or the equivalent of 1.62% of issued shares in the company, and holds 3,292,549 after them, or the equivalent of 1.76% of issued shares in the company.

In week 49 Eimskip purchased a total of 254,470 company‘s own shares. The total purchase price amounted to ISK 44,778,905 which corresponds to 8.96% of the maximum market value amount according to the buy-back program. Eimskip has bought a total of 254,470 shares in the company amounting to ISK 44,778,905 market value in the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 3,125,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 500,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect until 24 January 2020, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The buyback program was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, “Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments.”

