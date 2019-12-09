Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ukraine B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

More consumers in Ukraine are shopping online

Online shopper penetration in Ukraine reached more than one-third of the country's consumers in 2018, with a projection of further double-digit growth in E-Commerce sales for 2019. The leading shopping categories purchased over the Internet include clothing, electronics and beauty products, according to a recent survey cited in the report.

Top trends and competition in Ukraine's E-Commerce market

Mobile shopping apps are gaining popularity in Ukraine, with nearly one in three digital purchases made on smartphones last year. Another major trend is cross-border online shopping. AliExpress, a cross-border arm of Alibaba Group, is one of the most popular E-Commerce platforms in the country, rivalling local market leaders such as Rozetka and EVO Group.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Overview & International Comparisons

  • Overview and International Comparisons, March 2019

3. Trends

  • Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Purchases, 2018
  • Share of Internet Users Who Research Product Information and Place Orders Online via Smartphone, in %, 2018
  • Share of Online Shoppers Placing Orders Online via Social Networks, in %, 2017
  • Share of Online Shoppers Purchasing via Shopping Apps, in %, 2018

4. Sales & Shares

  • B2C E-Commerce Sales, in UAH billion, 2016 - 2019f
  • B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

  • Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2019f
  • Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
  • Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2018
  • Share of Internet Users Who Regularly Purchase Goods Online, in % of Internet Users and in millions, 2018
  • Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2018

6. Products

  • Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
  • Breakdown of E-Commerce Sales of Electronics Products by Category, in %, 2018

7. Payment

  • Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018
  • Online Payment Services Revenues, in UAH billion, 2018 & 2019f

8. Delivery

  • B2C E-Commerce Delivery Revenues, in UAH billion, 2018 & 2019f
  • Delivery Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018
  • Breakdown of Delivery Operators, in % of Delivered Orders from Online Shops, 2018

9. Players

  • Top E-Commerce Websites Used, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
  • Breakdown of Traffic to E-Commerce Websites by Segment, in %, October 2018
  • Leading E-Commerce Websites by Segment, in % of Traffic, 2018
  • Top 3 Reasons for Buying Online From a Particular Website, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Companies Mentioned

  • 27.ua
  • AliExpress Ltd.
  • Allo Ltd
  • EVO Group
  • ModnaKasta
  • Nova Poshta, Tov
  • OLX, Inc.
  • Prom.ua
  • Rozetka. Ua Ltd.
  • Sportmaster Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pnn8n

