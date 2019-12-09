Company Announcement No. 806



On 11 November 2019, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 800 of 1 November 2019. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 11 November 2019 to 6 February 2020 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500,000,000 and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.55% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-15 896,479 740.50 663,840,042 16: 2 December 2019 52,800 744.28 39,297,752 17: 3 December 2019 105,000 737.06 77,391,185 18: 4 December 2019 60,750 738.88 44,887,252 19: 5 December 2019 31,658 740.30 23,436,446 20: 6 December 2019 30,000 756.12 22,683,690 Accumulated trading for days 1-20 1,176,687 740.67 871,536,366

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 5,478,254 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 2.33% of the total number of issued shares of 235,000,000.

