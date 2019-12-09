OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE DECEMBER 9, 2019 AT 10:30 AM

Invitation to a Q&A teleconference with Outotec

The Q&A teleconference with CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM (Finnish time).

JOINING THE TELECONFERENCE AND PRESENTING QUESTIONS

Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number below.

PIN: 60672891#

FI: +358 981 710 310

SE: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 333 300 08 04

US: +1 631 913 14 22



Questions may be sent also in advance via email to elena.ranta(at)outotec.com by December 17 at 10:00 AM. The recording of the teleconference and transcript will be published and stored on Outotec's website for on demand listening.

The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

The aim of the CEO's Q&A teleconferences is to give further clarity on information, which has been made public already earlier. Therefore, the company does not intend to publish separate announcements in connection with these sessions. In order to serve the capital market efficiently, and ensure equal access to company-related information, the teleconference is recorded, and it is available on demand for future references.

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations

tel. +358 20 529 2003

e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.outotec.com