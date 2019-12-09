ORION CORPORATION      MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 09 December 2019 at 10.30 EET

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Agendum Oy

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Agendum OyLegal Person
Position:Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:Silvennoinen Mikael
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20191208163422_5
   
Issuer
Name:Orion Oyj
LEI:74370029VAHCXDR7B745
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2019-12-05
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009014377
 
Volume:568
Unit price:40.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:568
Volume weighted average price:40.00000 Euro

