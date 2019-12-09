Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Agendum Oy

ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 09 December 2019 at 10.30 EET





Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Agendum Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Silvennoinen Mikael Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20191208163422_5 Issuer Name: Orion Oyj LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745 Transaction details Transaction date: 2019-12-05 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009014377 Volume: 568 Unit price: 40.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 568 Volume weighted average price: 40.00000 Euro

