Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Grocery Market Focus: The Amazon Food Shopper, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on online grocery purchasing trends over time to assess purchase channel (online and in-store) shifts and preferences according to major retailer and retailer channel, and it considers Amazon's foray into the online grocery market.
Analysis is devoted to the role Amazon plays in shaping grocery trends, with attention to Amazon cross-usage among major food retailers over time; consumer usage of Amazon services such as Amazon Fresh, Subscribe & Save, Prime Pantry, and Prime Now; and trends and strategies related to Whole Foods and physical store expansion.
Data provided includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Report Scope
1.2 Report Summary
2. The Amazon Landscape
2.1 Amazon Sales Trends
2.2 Amazon Products and Services
2.3 Going Toe-to-Toe with Amazon
2.4 Walmart and Amazon
2.5 Trends Shaping the Amazon Landscape
2.6 Delivery and Pick Up Trends
2.7 Click-and-Collect Enters the Mainstream
2.8 Subscription Services
2.9 The App Experience
2.10 All Things Alexa
2.11 The Amazon Prime User
3. Food Products
3.1 E-Commerce Context
3.2 Amazon Grocery
3.3 Whole Foods Market
3.4 Amazon Go, Go, Go
3.5 Online Grocery Usage Trends
3.6 Click-and-Collect and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
3.7 Subscribe & Save and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
3.8 Prime Pantry and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
3.9 AmazonFresh and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
3.10 Meal Kits and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
3.11 Key Competitors: Grocery Strategies
3.12 In Detail: Kroger
3.13 Top Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Usage Changes over Time
3.14 Bricks-and-Mortar and Online Grocery Retailer Usage
3.15 Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Amazon Cross-Usage Trends
3.16 Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Online Grocery Potential
