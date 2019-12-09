Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Philippines online retail lags in Southeast Asia but is prepared for growth
Philippine's low share of online retail sale in SEA region expected to change in the next decade.
Though the population of the Philippines is the second largest in the Southeast Asia region, its share of retail sales compared to other markets is low. However, the young population and growing middle class, coupled with increased Internet connectivity especially through smartphones and government initiatives are combining to prepare the way for rapid growth. The publisher's report includes forecasts of the Philippines surpassing Singapore and Malaysia in total online retail sales by the middle of the next decade.
Philippine Internet connectivity spurs online shopping.
Internet connectivity reached well over half of the Philippine population last year. With the growth in web connections through smartphones, well over half of online shopping in the country was done through a mobile device in 2018, as cited in this report. Shopping through social media is becoming more popular, with Facebook reaching the rank of the third most used site for online purchases of some products.
Regional merchants dominate Philippine E-Commerce
Online shoppers in the Philippines have made two Singapore-based platforms the most popular sites for purchases. Lazada and Shopee were also the top two most used shopping applications in mobile commerce. The report lists other merchants in the top five players which are Zalora, Argomall, and eBay. Lazada and Zalora have recently announced plans to establish new distribution centers in the Philippines to help overcome the poor logistics infrastructure of the geographically dispersed nation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Overview & International Comparisons
3. Trends
4. Sales & Shares
5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
6. Products
7. Payment
8. Delivery
9. Players
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
