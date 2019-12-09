Íslandsbanki announced today the results of a tender offer announced on 29 November 2019 where holders of its EUR 500,000,000 1.75 per cent notes due 7 September 2020 (ISIN XS1484148157) were invited to tender their notes for purchase by the Bank against a cash payment.

The tender offer was subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 29 November 2019.

The Bank received valid tenders of EUR 143,720,000 which were all accepted. Following the tender the outstanding nominal amount for the notes is EUR 56,280,000

Further information on the tender offer results is available in the announcement that was made public on the Irish Stock Exchange (www.ise.ie) where the notes are listed.



For further information: Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is

About Íslandsbanki

A leader in financial services in Iceland, Íslandsbanki is a universal bank with total assets of ISK 1,234bn and a 25% - 50% market share across all domestic business segments. Building on over 140 years of servicing key industries, Íslandsbanki has developed specific expertise in tourism, seafood and energy related industries. Driven by the vision to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s relationship banking business model is propelled by three business divisions that manage and build relationships with the Bank’ s customers. Íslandsbanki has developed a wide range of online services such as the Íslandsbanki and Kass apps, enabling customers to do their banking whenever and wherever. At the same time, the Bank continues to operate the most efficient branch network in Iceland through its strategically located 14 branches. For the sixth consecutive year, Íslandsbanki led the Icelandic Customer Satisfactory Index for banks in 2018. Íslandsbanki has a BBB+/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. www.islandsbanki.is