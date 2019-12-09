ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 2 December 2019 to 6 December 2019:
| Number of
A shares
| Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|123,099
|907,456,539
|02 December 2019
|597
|8,996.7759
|5,371,075
|03 December 2019
|700
|8,851.5882
|6,196,112
|04 December 2019
|617
|8,852.8333
|5,462,198
|05 December 2019
|646
|8,974.5223
|5,797,541
|06 December 2019
|646
|9,232.0223
|5,963,886
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|38,233
|307,440,186
|Accumulated under the program
|126,305
|936,247,352
| Number of
B shares
| Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|492,430
|3,857,438,740
|02 December 2019
|2,370
|9,610.2990
|22,776,409
|03 December 2019
|2,624
|9,444.3612
|24,782,004
|04 December 2019
|2,624
|9,439.4975
|24,769,241
|05 December 2019
|2,624
|9,596.5825
|25,181,432
|06 December 2019
|2,586
|9,874.3133
|25,534,974
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|152,930
|1,309,613,647
|Accumulated under the program
|505,258
|3,980,482,800
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 126,305 A shares and 556,064 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.28% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 9 December 2019
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Formats available: