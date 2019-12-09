ANNOUNCEMENT





On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 2 December 2019 to 6 December 2019:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 123,099 907,456,539 02 December 2019 597 8,996.7759 5,371,075 03 December 2019 700 8,851.5882 6,196,112 04 December 2019 617 8,852.8333 5,462,198 05 December 2019 646 8,974.5223 5,797,541 06 December 2019 646 9,232.0223 5,963,886 Accumulated in second phase of the program 38,233 307,440,186 Accumulated under the program 126,305 936,247,352 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 492,430 3,857,438,740 02 December 2019 2,370 9,610.2990 22,776,409 03 December 2019 2,624 9,444.3612 24,782,004 04 December 2019 2,624 9,439.4975 24,769,241 05 December 2019 2,624 9,596.5825 25,181,432 06 December 2019 2,586 9,874.3133 25,534,974 Accumulated in second phase of the program 152,930 1,309,613,647 Accumulated under the program 505,258 3,980,482,800

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 126,305 A shares and 556,064 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.28% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 9 December 2019



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901





