On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 2-6 December:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,479,464 1,456,724,215 2 December 2019 12,654 980.13 12,402,588 3 December 2019 7,041 988.86 6,962,592 4 December 2019 18,998 983.03 18,675,678 5 December 2019 8,000 988.95 7,911,606 6 December 2019 16,000 991.94 15,871,080 Total, 2-6 December 2019 62,693 61,823,544 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 6 December 2019* 27,292 986.13 26,913,501 Accumulated under the programme 1,569,449 1,545,461,260

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,504,902 own B shares, corresponding to 3.0% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

