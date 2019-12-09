Transactions during 2-6 December
On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 2-6 December:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,479,464
|1,456,724,215
|2 December 2019
|12,654
|980.13
|12,402,588
|3 December 2019
|7,041
|988.86
|6,962,592
|4 December 2019
|18,998
|983.03
|18,675,678
|5 December 2019
|8,000
|988.95
|7,911,606
|6 December 2019
|16,000
|991.94
|15,871,080
|Total, 2-6 December 2019
|62,693
|61,823,544
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 6 December 2019*
|27,292
|986.13
|26,913,501
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,569,449
|1,545,461,260
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,504,902 own B shares, corresponding to 3.0% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
