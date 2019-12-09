London, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient (Acid Based, Extracts based), Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), and Crop Type (Row Crops, Fruits and Vegetables) - Global Forecast to 2025”, in terms of value, the global biostimulants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2019 to reach $4.47 billion by 2025; whereas, in terms of volume, this market is expected to reach 4,46,651.3 metric ton by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

In order to fulfill the food demand of growing population, advanced productive agricultural materials are required. Over the last several decades, tremendous efforts are being taken to improve the agricultural yields through extensive application of chemicals that have long-lasting and profound effects on the environment and human being. Therefore, to feed the world population without damaging environment, the use of biological products such as biostimulants is increasing significantly across the globe. This is the major reason that number of major multinationals have jumped into the biostimulants market in recent years.

The growth in this market is majorly driven by the growing need to increase crop yield and quality, growing organic farming and demand for organic food, wide range of benefits of biostimulants in crop production, and growing awareness about environmental safety with the use of biostimulants. However, lack of education and awareness among farmers and various challenges to new entrants and small companies hinders the growth of this market. Moreover, no standardized regulatory framework for biostimulants and scientific and technical difficulties for the development of biostimulants pose a challenge to the global biostimulant manufacturers.

The global biostimulants market study presents historical market data in terms of value and volume (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by active ingredient (acid based, extract based, microbial amendments, trace minerals and vitamins, and others), mode of application (foliar spray, soil treatment, and seed treatment), formulation (liquid formulation and dry formulation), and crop type (row crops, fruits and vegetables, turfs and ornamentals, and others). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.

Based on active ingredient, acid based biostimulants segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall biostimulants market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to their wide range of benefits to the plant, higher efficiency, and easy availability. However, extract based biostimulants segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing production and easy availability of seaweed across the globe and presence of number of plant growth-stimulating compounds in seaweed.

Based on mode of application, foliar spray application is estimated to command the largest share of the overall biostimulants market in 2019, which is mainly attributed to its higher efficiency as compared to other modes of application as well as increasing acceptance of biological products and smart farming techniques. However, seed treatment application is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as it provides range of benefits such as increased nutrient availability in the rhizosphere, enhanced root and shoot growth, increased nutrient uptake, protection from pathogens, and better nutrient utilization efficiency.

Based on formulation, liquid formulation is estimated to command the largest share of the overall biostimulants market in 2019. The large share of formulation is mainly attributed to the liquid formulation’s higher effective duration (up to 6 months) as compared to that of dry formulation (up to 3 months), as well as their better performance over dry formulation.

Geographically, Europe is estimated to command the largest share of the overall biostimulants market in 2019, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. However, Asia pacific region is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the large area under agriculture cultivation, rising need to increase the crop yield and quality, increasing demand for organic food, and various government initiatives to develop and increase application of biologicals in the region.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The biostimulants market has witnessed a number of partnerships, collaborations, and agreements; new product launches; acquisitions and mergers; and expansions in the recent years. For instance, in August 2019, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Pro Farm Technologies OY, which will increase Marrone Bio’s market share in the seed and soil-treatment market. With the acquisition of Pro Farm, Marrone Bio will add proprietary nutrient and biostimulant technology and products for seed and foliar treatments to its portfolio.

The biostimulants market is consolidated in nature with the leading players having a major contribution to the global pie. The key players operating in the global biostimulants market are Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Biolchim SpA (Italy), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Valagro S.p.A. (Italy), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), Som Phytopharma India Limited (India), BioWorks, Inc. (U.S.), Novozymes, Inc. (Denmark), Koppert B.V. (the Netherlands), Isagro SpA (Italy), Italpollina SpA (Italy), Trade Corporation International (Spain), Biostadt India Limited (India), Micromix Plant Health Ltd. (U.K.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Syngenta International AG (Switzerland), BASF Corporation (Germany), BioAtlantis Ltd. (Ireland), Omex Agrifluids Limited (U.K.), Agrinos AS (Norway), Plant Health Care plc (U.S.), Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), SICIT 2000 SpA (Italy), and EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland) among others.

