Company Announcement No 54/2019

9 December 2019 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 49

On 1 May 2019 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 250m. The share buyback commenced on 2 May 2019 and will be completed by 31 December 2019.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number
of shares		VWAP

 		Gross value
(DKK)
Accumulated, most recent announcement1,893,000 225,378,600.00
02 December 2019
03 December 2019
04 December 2019
05 December 2019
06 December 2019		10,000
12,000
10,000
11,000
9,000		127.50
124.53
126.31
129.36
130.12		1,275,000.00
1,494,360.00
1,263,100.00
1,422,960.00
1,171,080.00
Total over week 4952,000 6,626,500.00
Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme		 

1,945,000		  

232,005,100.00

                                           
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 2,320,580 own shares, equal to 3.75% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
                                
Karen Frøsig                                      Bjarne Larsen
CEO                                                  Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment