9 December 2019

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 49

On 1 May 2019 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 250m. The share buyback commenced on 2 May 2019 and will be completed by 31 December 2019.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number

of shares VWAP



Gross value

(DKK) Accumulated, most recent announcement 1,893,000 225,378,600.00 02 December 2019

03 December 2019

04 December 2019

05 December 2019

06 December 2019 10,000

12,000

10,000

11,000

9,000 127.50

124.53

126.31

129.36

130.12 1,275,000.00

1,494,360.00

1,263,100.00

1,422,960.00

1,171,080.00 Total over week 49 52,000 6,626,500.00 Total accumulated during

the share buyback programme



1,945,000



232,005,100.00



All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 2,320,580 own shares, equal to 3.75% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment