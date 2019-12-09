DECLARATION
DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
AU 30 NOVEMBRE 2019

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social221 297 797
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques253 644 170
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables253 480 304

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.corporate-elis.com
(Rubrique Relations Investisseurs / Information Réglementée / Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital de la société)

DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 NOVEMBER 2019

Total number of shares221,297,797
Theoretical number of voting rights253,644,170
Number of exercisable voting rights253,480,304

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.corporate-elis.com
(section Investor Relations / Regulatory Information / Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital)

Attachment