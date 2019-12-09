To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 9 December 2019
Announcement no. 125/2019
Fixing of interest rate trigger
Jyske Realkredit has finished the bond sales connected to the refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans with annual refinancing on 1 January 2020. The level of interest rate, which would trigger a maturity extension of ISIN DK0009397226 at next year’s refinancing, is then fixed at 4.44 % and ISIN DK0009397309 is fixed at 4,66%.
Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.
Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Lyngby, DENMARK
Jyske Realkredit A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: