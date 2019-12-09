To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 9 December 2019

Fixing of interest rate trigger



Jyske Realkredit has finished the bond sales connected to the refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans with annual refinancing on 1 January 2020. The level of interest rate, which would trigger a maturity extension of ISIN DK0009397226 at next year’s refinancing, is then fixed at 4.44 % and ISIN DK0009397309 is fixed at 4,66%.

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

