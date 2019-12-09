In 2020 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:



Date Event



13 February 2020



2019 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report



8 April 2020



Audited Annual Report 2019



7 May 2020



2020 3 months unaudited interim report



6 August 2020



2020 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report



5 November 2020



2020 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report







The annual general meeting of shareholders for 2019 financial year will take place in the second quarter of 2020, exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee