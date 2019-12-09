In 2020 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:
|Date
|Event
|13 February 2020
|2019 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report
|8 April 2020
|Audited Annual Report 2019
|7 May 2020
|2020 3 months unaudited interim report
|6 August 2020
|2020 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report
|5 November 2020
|2020 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report
The annual general meeting of shareholders for 2019 financial year will take place in the second quarter of 2020, exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2018, the group employed 764 people, and the group’s revenue for 2018 was EUR 418 million.
