LONDON, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart city technologies have the potential to revolutionise our urban spaces. Whether it’s through light sensors, intelligent CCTV cameras or any number of other innovative solutions, the smarter our cities are, the better they can serve their citizens.



In spite of this, it can be difficult to convince cities to invest in smart solutions when there are other needs to address. In an exclusive article for The New Economy, Ryan Gerbrandt, Managing Director of Global Internet of Things and Smart Cities at Trilliant , wrote about the reasons why cities often neglect smart technologies.

“While it’s true that smart cities can deliver huge benefits, they are difficult to establish,” Gerbrandt explained. “Beyond capital challenges, getting projects past the pilot stage can be a real hurdle. Many cities already recognise the benefits of smart technology, but city leaders are challenged to not prioritise its development over other important projects like affordable housing or school funding.”

At Trilliant, a focus on connectivity infrastructure can help cities achieve the long-term value creation required to alleviate budgetary concerns. The US-based company works closely with its global customer base to help them establish robust networks before any devices are installed, allowing solutions to be tailored to the specific needs of citizens.

Crucially, Trilliant’s approach allows cities to retain ownership of any data collected, which creates both direct and indirect revenue-generating opportunities. With the right technology in place, smart cities don’t simply deliver better services; they provide substantial economic returns as well.

For more about Trilliant and how smart-city projects can be prioritised without creating undue financial burdens, check out the latest edition of The New Economy, available in print, on tablet and online now.

www.theneweconomy.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.