The industrial refrigeration system market was valued at USD 18.5 billion in 2018, and it is expected togrow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2025 to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2025.

Industrial refrigeration systems are used for cooling, freezing, and maintaining appropriate temperaturelevels across warehouses or storage facilities, food processing units, chemicals and pharmaceuticalsindustries, and logistics and other distribution area applications. Industrial refrigeration systems aretypically used in cold food storage, dairy processing, beverage production, ice rinks, and heavy industries.Industrial refrigeration systems are made up of various components, including compressors; condensers;evaporators; controls; and vessels, pumps, valves, and auxiliary equipment.



It also comprises various refrigerants, such as ammonia (R-717), HCFC (R-22), and CO2 (R-744). These systems are used inrefrigerated warehouses; fruit and vegetable processing facilities; beverage plants; chemical,petrochemical, and pharmaceutical plants; dairy and ice cream processing plants; and refrigeratedtransportation.In this report, the industrial refrigeration system market has been segmented into components, refrigeranttypes, applications, and regions. These market segments are further analyzed on the basis of markettrends across 4 regions considered in this study.



Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), The Danfoss Group (Denmark), GEAGroup AG (Germany), Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ingersoll Rand Inc. (Ireland), Daikin (Japan), BITZERSE (Germany), United Technologies Corporation (US), and Evapco, Inc. (US) are among a few of the keyplayers in the industrial refrigeration system market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rising Demand for Innovative and Compact Refrigeration Systems

Increasing Government Support to Strengthen Cold Chain Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Growing Adoption of Natural Refrigerant-Based Refrigeration Systems Due to Stringent Regulatory Policies

Restraints

High Installation Cost and Other Expenses

Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Carbon Dioxide/Ammonia (CO2/NH3)-Based Cascade Refrigeration Systems

Rising Demand for Frozen and Processed Food Across the World

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Personnel, Along With High Safety Concerns

Companies Mentioned



Clauger

Dorin

Kobelco

Parker Hannifin

Rivacold

Star Refrigeration

Johnson Controls

Emerson

Danfoss

GEA

Mayekawa

Baltimore Aircoil

Bitzer

Daikin

Evapco

Guentner

Ingersoll-Rand

Lennox International

LU-VE

United Technologies

