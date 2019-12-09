Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline Network Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Application (Pipeline Monitoring and Pipeline Operation Optimization), Content, End-User Industry (Crude & Refined Petroleum, Water & Wastewater), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pipeline network market is forecast to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2019 to USD 12.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The pipeline network market is segmented by offering (solutions and services), application (pipeline monitoring and pipeline operation optimization), content (gas pipeline and liquid pipeline), end-user industry (crude and refined petroleum, water and wastewater, and others), and region.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the pipeline network market.

Rising demand for oil and gas from developing countries to drive the pipeline network market growth



The increasing demand for oil and gas to fuel the transportation, industrial, and electric power sectors in developing countries has led to the need for utilization of pipelines to their maximum capacity. However, inadequate infrastructure facilities have resulted in revenue losses, due to pipeline leakage, theft, and poor maintenance.

This, in turn, leads to an increased need for reduced occurrences of pipeline leaks, unscheduled maintenance due to infrastructure failure, and weather-related instances for effective transportation of oil and gas across the globe. These factors are considered to be driving the growth of the pipeline network market.



By offering, the solutions segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period



Pipeline network management solutions ensure the safety of pipelines, optimize the utilization of resources, enhance the performance efficiency of pipeline transportation, and provide real-time operational control. Pipeline network management solutions help avoid a loss of the pipeline content, due to leakage and reduce the overall pipeline transportation cost. These are the major driving factors for the growth of the pipeline network management solutions in the market.

Moreover, an increasing number of pipeline safety compliance inspections from regulatory agencies and the growing production of crude oil and natural gas are additional factors driving the adoption of pipeline network management solutions across the globe.



By application, the pipeline monitoring segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



For the pipeline monitoring application segment, pipeline network management solutions are constantly evolving toward implementing security measures that need to be deployed in case of any potential threat alerts. Currently, the pipeline monitoring segment is witnessing advancements with the development of new devices and solutions to monitor overall pipeline performance, optimize resources, automate pipeline-related functions, and safeguard overall operations.

Factors, such as increased number of oil and gas leaks in production, pipelines, and storage tanks, due to natural disasters and high pressure of pipeline content, stringent government regulations for pipeline safety and security, and expansion and up-gradation of pipeline infrastructure are factors driving the growth of the pipeline monitoring segment in the market.



By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Oil and gas are important resources for economic development in APAC as the region is developing continuously; hence, there is a rising energy demand in the region. The region is witnessing growing infrastructure development activities related to oil and gas due to rising rise in the infrastructure development of various refineries.

The development of these refineries contributes to the growth of the pipeline network infrastructure for the transportation of oil and gas. The regions' continuous economic development, along with oil and gas infrastructure development activities, is expected to boost the pipeline network market in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pipeline Network Management Market

4.2 Pipeline Network Management in North America, By Offering and Country

4.3 Pipeline Network Management: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rising Demand for Oil and Gas From Developing Countries

5.1.1.2 Growing Demand for Commercial Off-The-Shelf Technology

5.1.1.3 Rising Big Data and Analytics Trends

5.1.1.4 Need for Maintaining Quality of Experience and Quality of Service of Pipeline Transportation

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Political Instability Specifically in Middle Eastern and African Regions

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emergence of Internet of Things Technology

5.1.3.2 Digital Transformation in Oil and Gas Industry Around the World

5.1.3.3 Growing Security and Mandatory Regulations for Pipeline Network

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Increased Complexity of the Entire Pipeline System

5.1.4.2 Increasing Need to Comply With Changing Regulations

5.1.4.3 Rising Security Concerns Due to Multisite Facilities

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Regulatory Landscape

5.2.1.1 Occupational Safety and Health Administration

5.2.1.2 Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement

5.2.1.3 Environmental Protection Agency

5.2.2 Case Studies

5.2.2.1 Use Case 1: Huawei

5.2.2.2 Use Case 2: ABB

5.2.2.3 Use Case 3: General Electric

5.2.2.4 Use Case 4: Rockwell Automation

5.2.2.5 Use Case 5: Moxa



6 Pipeline Network Management Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Operation Management and Control

6.2.1.1 Growing Demand for a Real-Time View of a Complex Pipeline Operations to Drive the Demand for Operation Management and Control Segment

6.2.2 Surveillance and Security

6.2.2.1 Constant Risk of Terrorist Attacks, Unauthorized Intrusions, and Pipeline Content Thefts to Drive the Demand for Surveillance and Security Solutions

6.2.3 Communication System

6.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Secure and Cost-Effective Wireless Communication to Drive the Adoption of the Communication System Segment

6.2.4 Pipeline Gis Software

6.2.4.1 Demand for Simplification of Remote Monitoring of Pipeline Infrastructure to Drive the Adoption of the Pipeline Gis Software Segment

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1 Need to Understand the Customer Needs for Tailor-Made Pipeline Network Management Solutions to Drive the Growth of Consulting Services in the Market

6.3.2 Integration and Deployment

6.3.2.1 Need to Deploy Pipeline Network Management Solutions Efficiently to Propel the Demand for Integration and Deployment Services in the Market

6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance

6.3.3.1 Increase in the Adoption of Pipeline Network Management Solutions to Lead to the Growth of the Training, Support, and Maintenance Segment



7 Pipeline Network Management Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pipeline Monitoring

7.2.1 Leak Detection

7.2.1.1 Avoiding a Significant Amount of Loss of Crude Oil and Gas Due to Pipeline Leakage to Drive the Growth of the Leak Detection Segment

7.2.2 Pipeline Break Detection

7.2.2.1 Increased Instances of Terrorist and Militant Activities to Drive the Growth of the Pipeline Break Detection Segment

7.2.3 Operating Condition

7.2.3.1 Need to Monitor Proper Pipeline Functioning and the Demand to Avoid Disturbance in Operating Conditions to be the Factors Driving the Growth the Operating Condition Segment

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Pipeline Operation Optimization

7.3.1 Need to Reduce the Cost of Pipeline Operation and Maintenance to Drive the Growth of the Pipeline Operation Optimization Segment



8 Pipeline Network Management Market, By Content

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gas Pipeline

8.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Natural Gas Across the Globe to Drive the Growth of the Gas Pipeline Segment

8.3 Liquid Pipeline

8.3.1 Growing Export of Crude Oil Across the Globe to Drive the Growth of the Liquid Pipeline Segment



9 Pipeline Network Management Market, By End-User Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Crude and Refined Petroleum

9.2.1 Natural Gas

9.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Natural Gas Consumption for Power Generation to Drive the Demand for Pipeline Network Management Solutions in the Natural Gas End-User Industry

9.2.2 Oil

9.2.2.1 Rising Pipeline Development Projects to Drive the Demand for Pipeline Network Management Solutions in the Oil End-User Industry

9.2.3 Biofuel

9.2.3.1 High Crude Oil Prices and Rising Consumption of Biofuel to Drive the Demand for Pipeline Network Management Solutions in the Biofuel End-User Industry

9.3 Water and Wastewater

9.3.1 Rising Instances of Water Theft and Water Leakage During Water Transportation to Drive the Demand for Pipeline Network Management Solutions in the Water and Wastewater End-User Industry

9.4 Others



10 Pipeline Network Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Avoid Hazards and Preserve the Environment to Drive the Growth of the Pipeline Network Management Market in the Region

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising Importance of Oil and Gas in Economic Development of Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Russia

10.3.1.1 Constant Developments in the Pipeline Network and Supportive Government Initiatives to Drive the Growth of the Pipeline Network Management Market in Russia

10.3.2 United Kingdom

10.3.2.1 Government Hydrocarbon Policies and Vast Pipeline Network Owned By Various Stakeholders Led to the Rising Need for Pipeline Network Management

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.3.1 Development of Pipeline Network Infrastructure to Import Oil and Gas to Drive the Market in Germany

10.3.4 France

10.3.4.1 Growing Demand for Natural Gas Met By Pipeline Imports and Liquefied Natural Gas to Create a Potential Market for Pipeline Network Management in France

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Rising Expertise in Water Treatment and Production Efficiency Technologies to Create the Need for the Pipeline Network Management Market in China

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Rising Energy Demand and Growing Concern for Pipeline Operation Optimization to Boost the Pipeline Network Management in India

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.3.1 Rising Liquefied Natural Gas Industry to Boost Pipeline Infrastructure in Australia

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Iran

10.5.1.1 Ongoing Pipeline Development to Lead to the Growth of the Pipeline Network Management Market

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Large Pipeline Export of Petroleum Liquid to Drive the Demand for Pipeline Network Management Solutions in Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 Iraq

10.5.3.1 Presence of Huge Oil and Gas Reserves to Boost Pipeline Infrastructure in Iraq

10.5.4 United Arab Emirates

10.5.4.1 Rising Import of Natural Gas to Fuel the Growth of the Pipeline Network Management Market in the United Arab Emirates

10.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Mexico

10.6.1.1 Rise in Gas Imports Led to Growing Demand for Pipeline Network Monitoring

10.6.2 Brazil

10.6.2.1 Government Ambitions to Improve Production Resulting in Boosting the Growth of Pipeline Network Management

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio (20 Players)

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence (20 Players)

11.4 Ranking of Top Market Players in the Pipeline Network Management Market, 2019



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Huawei

12.2 ABB

12.3 Siemens

12.4 Hitachi

12.5 Schneider Electric

12.6 PSI Software

12.7 Honeywell

12.8 General Electric

12.9 Wipro

12.10 Emerson

12.11 Cisco Systems

12.12 Rockwell Automation

12.13 Moxa

12.14 ORBCOMM

12.15 Optasense

12.16 Pure Technologies

12.17 Necon Group

12.18 Sensornet

12.19 Open Access Technology International

12.20 KROHNE Group

12.21 Right-to-Win

