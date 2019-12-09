Arion Bank will be offering two series of ISK denominated Tier 2 bonds, ARION T2I 30 and ARION T2 30, on 12 December 2019.

The bonds constitute Tier 2 capital under Icelandic act on financial undertakings no. 161/2002. The Bank will be offering a fixed rate series, and an inflation linked series. Both series pay interest semi-annually, mature in January 2030 and are callable on and after January 2025. The bonds are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 19 December 2019.