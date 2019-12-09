Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ten-Year History of Vocational Truck/Body Market Size Data in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A unique compilation of history on select vocational truck/body applications, resulting from dedicated work in the industry and primary research at trade shows over many years.
Vocational Truck/Body Applications
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1 Scope & Methodology
2 Product/Truck Body Types
3 User/Application Industry Trends
4 Market Size Estimates: All Truck/Bodies - 2008-2017
5 10-Year Market Size, Growth Rates & User Industry Correlation Trends
5.1 Beverage Truck/Bodies
5.2 Concrete Mixers & Concrete Pump Truck/Bodies
5.3 Dump Truck/Bodies
5.4 Refuse Truck/Bodies
5.5 Service/Utility & Crane Truck/Bodies
5.6 Tank Truck/Bodies
5.7 Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies
5.8 Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies
5.9 Vacuum Tank (Non-Coded) Truck/Bodies
5.10 Van Truck/Bodies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrgcrj
