ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 22 - 9 DECEMBER 2019
On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
188,500
|
102.63
|
19,345,730
|2/12/2019
|10,000
|104.17
|1,041,700.00
|3/12/2019
|10,000
|102.78
|1,027,800.00
|4/12/2019
|12,000
|103.90
|1,246,800.00
|5/12/2019
|9,000
|104.55
|940,950.00
|6/12/2019
|8,000
|103.63
|829,040.00
|Accumulated
|237,500
|102.87
|24,432,020
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 237,500 at a total amount of DKK 24,432,020.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,778,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.58%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,421,533.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
