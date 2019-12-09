Bayport has mandated DNB Markets to explore the possibilities to issue subordinated social bonds and, in conjunction with a potential new issue, repurchase up to USD 50 million of senior unsecured social bonds.

Mauritius, December 9th, 2019. Bayport Management Ltd (“Bayport”), a leading provider of financial solutions in emerging markets, has mandated DNB Markets as Sole Bookrunner to arrange a fixed income investor call to be held December 11th, 2019 at 15:00 CET. A subordinated social bond issue of up to USD 80 million with an expected tenor of 3 years, may follow, subject to market conditions.

In connection with the subordinated social bond issue, Bayport is contemplating to repurchase up to USD 50 million of its outstanding senior unsecured social bonds with ISIN NO0010856180 (BAYP 007) at a purchase price of USD 106,000 per bond, together with accrued but unpaid interest. The bond repurchase is conditional upon, inter alia, the successful completion of the subordinated social bond issue and settlement of the bond repurchase is expected to occur in connection with the settlement date for the subordinated social bond issue. Holders of the senior unsecured social bond with ISIN NO0010856180 (BAYP 007) that wish to tender bonds for repurchase, please contact DNB Markets Syndicate desk: bond.syndicate@dnb.no.

For additional information, please contact David Rajak, Capital Markets Executive (investor@bayportfinance.com / +27 11 236 7300).

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 am CET on December 9th, 2019.

