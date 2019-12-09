Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market by Service Type (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics), Application (Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology), Animal (Dog, Cat, Cattle, Poultry, Pig) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global veterinary reference laboratories market is projected to reach USD 4,819.0 million by 2024 from USD 2,903.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
Veterinary reference laboratories offer specialty diagnostic testing services to veterinarians, pet owners, livestock producers, and research institutes for the early diagnosis, evaluation, and monitoring of diseases in animals.
Factors such as growth in the companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, increasing demand for animal-derived food products, and increasing incidence of trans-boundary and zoonotic diseases are driving the growth of this market during the forecast period.
However, growing pet care costs and the increasing demand for POC testing and portable instruments are restraining the growth of this market to some extent. Lack of animal health awareness and a shortage of veterinarians in emerging markets are also expected to challenge market growth. In this report, the veterinary reference laboratories market has been segmented on the basis of type of service, application, animal, and region.
The prominent players in the veterinary reference laboratories market are
Market Dynamics
Key Market Drivers
Key Market Restraints
Key Market Opportunities
Key Challenges
Industry Insights
Industry Trends
Disease Trends
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fcvps
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: