Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety LTE Market by Infrastructure (E-UTRAN, EPC), Services (Consulting and Integration), Deployment Model (Private, Hybrid), Applications (Law Enforcement, Firefighting Services), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PS-LTE market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2019 to USD 11.7 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2019 to 2024.



The adoption of LTE technology to eliminate the existing interconnectivity issues between different networks, increase in demand for unmanned vehicles globally, and seamless data connectivity offered by LTE technology are expected to drive the growth of the PS-LTE market during the forecast period. However, spectrum scarcity acts as a restraint for the PS-LTE market.



Critical communication networks, which presently use narrowband technologies such as TETRA, TETRAPOL, and P25, have been serving the mission-critical applications for several years. The requirement for improved safety and security of masses and enhanced operational efficiency of first responders are factors contributing to the adoption of these critical communication mobile broadband solutions globally. The standardization of critical broadband solutions by 3GPP has paved the way for LTE technology in public safety applications.



Under the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012, the first responder network authority (FirstNet) was developed in the US, based on the public-private partnership. This FirstNet offers a single, nationwide, interoperable LTE network for public safety communication. LTE in public safety enables the first responders to use data services to send images, videos, and location information in real-time to command and control centers. The FirstNet is accessible in all 50 states of the US.



Major players operating in the PS-LTE market are Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Airbus SE (Netherlands), Nokia (Finland), Harris Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Bittium Corporation (Finland), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), AT&T, Inc. (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Hytera Communications Corporation (China), and KT Corporation (South Korea).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Public Safety LTE Market

4.2 PS-LTE Market, By End User

4.3 PS-LTE Market in North America, By Deployment Mode and Country

4.4 PS-LTE Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Use of LTE Technology to Eliminate the Existing Interconnectivity Issues Between Different Networks

5.2.1.2 Increased Demand for Unmanned Vehicles Across the Globe

5.2.1.3 Seamless Data Connectivity Offered By LTE Technology

5.2.1.4 Increased Data Security and High Quality of Services Offered By LTE Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Spectrum Scarcity

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Implementation of Emergency Services IP Networks

5.2.3.2 Adoption of Lpwa in LTE Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Costs of Developing and Maintaining LTE Network Infrastructures

5.2.4.2 Limited Adoption of LTE Networks in Public Safety Applications Due to Reliability Concerns

5.2.4.3 Budget Constraints for Developing and Maintaining Dedicated PS-LTE Networks

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 LTE-U

5.3.2 LTE-Railroad

5.3.2.1 Benefits of LTE-Railroad



6 Public Safety LTE Market, By Infrastructure & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Infrastructure

6.2.1 Evolved Umts Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-Utran)

6.2.1.1 E-Utran is Air Interface of LTE Technology

6.2.2 Evolved Packet Core (EPC)

6.2.2.1 EPC is Also Known as Service Architecture Evolution (SAE) Core

6.2.3 End-Use Devices

6.2.3.1 End-Use Devices for Public Safety-LTE are Developed to Withstand Harsh Weather Conditions

6.2.3.1.1 Handheld Devices

6.2.3.1.2 Body-Worn Cameras

6.2.3.1.3 Routers

6.2.3.1.4 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting Services

6.3.2 Integration Services

6.3.3 Maintenance Services

6.3.4 Other Services



7 Public Safety LTE Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Private LTE

7.2.1 Public Safety Agencies Manage Their Own Networks in Private LTE Model

7.3 Commercial LTE

7.3.1 Public Safety Agencies Use Existing LTE Networks Under Commercial LTE Model

7.4 Hybrid LTE

7.4.1 Highly Reliable Services at Low Costs are Among Key Attributes of Hybrid LTE Model



8 Public Safety LTE Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Law Enforcement & Border Control

8.2.1 High-Speed Data Offered By PS-LTE Networks Resulting in Their Increased Adoption in Law Enforcement & Border Control Application

8.3 Emergency Medical Services

8.3.1 PS-LTE Allows Remote Monitoring of Patients During Emergency Situations

8.4 Firefighting Services

8.4.1 Effective Evaluation of Ground Situation With Real-Time Streaming of Images and Videos Leading to Adoption of LTE Technology By Firefighters

8.5 Disaster Management

8.5.1 LTE Broadband Uses Mobile Data to Offer Coordinated Responses Among Disaster Management Agents During Emergency Situations



9 Public Safety LTE Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Public Safety Agencies

9.2.1 PS-LTE Enables Effective Communication Among First Responders for Public Safety Applications

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Public Safety-LTE Necessary to Secure Critical Assets, Networks, and Systems

9.4 Transport

9.4.1 Railways Could Be Key Beneficiary of PS-LTE Technology

9.5 Utilities

9.5.1 PS-LTE Channels are Widely Used to Notify Emergency Situations in Utilities



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 General Dynamics

12.1.2 Airbus

12.1.3 MotoRoLA Solutions

12.1.4 Nokia

12.1.5 Harris

12.1.6 Huawei

12.1.7 Bittium

12.1.8 AT&T

12.1.9 Hytera

12.1.10 Cobham Wireless

12.2 Right to Win

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 Samsung Electronics

12.3.2 Ericsson

12.3.3 Mentura Group

12.3.4 Sonim Technologies

12.3.5 Kyocera

12.3.6 Leonardo

12.3.7 Airspan

12.3.8 ZTE

12.3.9 KT

12.3.10 Sierra Wireless



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kvowg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900