This is the most comprehensive 16-report research bundle, covering the IoT market including market by technology, applications, services, and specific solutions.
This is must-have for any vendor looking to either enter into a portion of the IoT market and/or expand offerings into new segments (consumer, enterprise, industrial and/or government) and specific industry verticals. This research includes many reports focused on specific IoT market opportunity areas, consisting of almost three thousand pages of total research. Areas covered include supporting technologies such as 5G in IoT and edge computing as well as core IoT areas such as sensors, devices, and data management. In fact, it includes the most comprehensive research covering core IoT hardware, software, and firmware as well as supporting technologies such as AI and edge computing.
This research includes a comprehensive analysis of IoT in connected homes, smart buildings and cities as well as industry-specific IoT solutions such as asset tracking. It also includes IoT managed services with an emphasis on data management in core and edge networks, big data analytics in IoT, and emerging business models for IoT Data as a Service (DaaS). It also includes analysis of the emerging Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), which represents AI support of IoT in which the former as machine learning and decision support and the latter provides connectivity and signaling. This will accelerate the IoT data economy including many opportunities for IoT data syndication in an IoT DaaS model.
This research provides an analysis of all major segments (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government). From an IoT business to business perspective, this research addresses emerging opportunities in enterprise and industrial automation including the use of Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions involving robotics, teleoperation, and smart machines to automate many business processes beyond the manufacturing environment. Especially within IIoT and enterprise IoT solutions, there is a market need to focus on optimized IoT device management, which is also covered in this research.
Smart Machines in Enterprise, Industrial Automation, and IIoT by Technology, Product, Solution, and Industry Verticals 2019-2024
1. Introduction
2. Smart Machine Ecosystem
3. Smart Machine Market Analysis and Forecasts
4. Company Analysis
5. Conclusions and Recommendations
6. Appendix: General Purpose AI Market Analysis and Forecasts
Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview
3. Automation and Robotics in Industrial IoT
4. Teleoperation and Telerobotics
5. Role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Automation
6. Impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics
7. Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Edge Networks
8. Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecasts
9. Conclusions and Recommendations
10. Appendix: Digital Twin Product and Service Ecosystem
IoT Market by Connectivity, Hardware (Devices, Electronics, Things, Components, and Infrastructure), Software, and Applications in Industry Verticals 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Company Analysis
4. IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024
5. Conclusions and Recommendations
5G in IoT by Connectivity, Infrastructure, Sensors, Devices (Type, Sector, Verticals), and Things 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. 5G IoT Ecosystem Analysis
4. Managing the Things in IoT
5. Managing Devices in Support of IoT Things
6. 5G in IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024
7. 5G IoT Device and Things Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024
8. Company Analysis
9. Conclusions and Recommendations
10. Appendix: 5G Supporting Technologies
Big Data in Internet of Things: IoT Data Management, Analytics, and Decision Making 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Big Data in Internet of Things
3. Big Data in IoT Business Trends and Predictions
4. Big Data in IoT Vendor Ecosystem
5. Big Data in IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts
6. Key Companies
7. Summary and Conclusions
IoT Technology Market by Hardware, Software, Platforms, and Solutions in Industry Verticals 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Overview
4. Technology and Value Chain
5. Company Analysis
6. IoT Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024
7. Conclusions and Recommendations
Artificial Intelligence of Things: AIoT Market by Technology and Solutions 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. AIoT Technology and Market
4. AIoT Applications Analysis
5. Analysis of Important AIoT Companies
6. AIoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024
7. Conclusions and Recommendations
Connected Home Market by Technology, Computing Type, Service Provider, Application Type, User Interface, Connection Type, Communication Interface, Deployment Type, and Region 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Companies and Solutions
4. Select Organizations and Standards Groups
5. Global Connected Homes by Target Market 2019-2024
6. Global Connected Home Market by Apps and Solutions 2019-2024
7. North America Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024
8. Europe Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024
9. Asia Pacific Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024
10. Middle East and Africa Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024
Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) and Smart Speaker Market: Artificial Intelligence Enabled Smart Advisers, Intelligent Agents, and VPA Devices 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Overview
4. Ecosystem and Market Impact
5. VPA Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024
6. Regional VPA Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024
7. Analysis of Leading Companies in VPA Market
8. VPA Company and Solution Analysis
9. Conclusions and Recommendations
IoT Device Management Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government IoT Device Provisioning, Administration, Surveillance, Maintenance and Analytics 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. About the Study
3. Introduction
4. IoT Device Management Service Delivery Analysis
5. IoT Device Management Company and Solution Analysis
6. Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem
7. IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024
8. IoT Device Management Solutions for Consumer Segment 2019-2024
9. IoT Device Management Solutions for Enterprise 2019-2024
10. IoT Device Management Solutions for Industrial Segment 2019-2024
11. IoT Device Management Solutions for Government IoT
12. Appendix: Outlook and Issues for Managing IoT Devices in Healthcare
Smart Buildings Market by Technology (AI, IoT, Indoor Wireless), Infrastructure, Solutions (Asset Tracking, Data Analytics, IWMS), and Regions 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Smart Building Challenges and Opportunities
4. Smart Building Organizations and Initiatives
5. Company Analysis
6. Smart Buildings Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024
7. Conclusions and Recommendations
Industrial Internet of Things: IIoT Market by Technologies, Solutions and Services 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview
3. IIoT Technologies
4. IIoT in Industry Verticals
5. IIoT Company Analysis
6. IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024
7. Future of IIoT Technologies, Solutions, and Deployment
Multi Access Edge Computing Market by Infrastructure, Equipment Category, Deployment Models, Computing as a Service Offerings, Network Connectivity, Applications, Analytics Types, Market Segment, Industry Verticals, and Region 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture
4. MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities
5. MEC Ecosystem
6. MEC Application and Service Strategies
7. Multi-Access Edge Computing Deployment
8. Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts
9. Conclusions and Recommendations
10. Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue
11. Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook
Connected Device Market for Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial IoT Devices by Use Case, Device Type, Application, Region, and Country 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem
4. Smart and Connected Device Technology Enablers
5. Smart and Connected IoT Device Market Drivers
6. Global Markets for Connected Devices
7. Markets for Connected Devices in Consumer IoT
8. Markets for Connected Devices in Enterprise IoT
9. Markets for Connected Devices in Industrial IoT
10. Markets for Connected Devices in Government IoT
11. Company Analysis
12. Future of Smart and Connected Devices
13. Conclusions and Recommendations
Asset Tracking Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Connection Type, Mobility, Location Determination, and Industry Verticals 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Asset Tracking Solutions
4. Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals
5. Company Analysis
6. Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2019-2024
7. Conclusions and Recommendations
IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS): Acquiring (capturing and/or licensing), Storing, Processing, and Distributing IoT Data 2019-2024
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Overview
4. IoT Data as a Service Forecasts 2019-2024
5. Conclusions and Recommendations
