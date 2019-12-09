Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Singapore's internet connectivity facilitates online shopping

Even though Singapore has a much smaller population than most of its neighbors in the Southeast Asia region, its developed infrastructure and comparatively wealthy residents who engage in online shopping move the nation to the fifth spot in B2C E-Commerce sales ranking. A 2018 survey cited in this publication reflected that better than eight out of ten web-connected Singaporeans shopped and bought online.



Online shopping in Singapore enhanced by mobile and cross-border purchasing trends

As might be expected for a small wealthy nation, a high percentage of online shopping in Singapore is done beyond the island's borders. The report points to Singapore as having one of the highest cross-border shopping rates in Asia last year. Another trend affecting B2C E-Commerce in Singapore is mobile shopping. Around three-fourths of internet connectivity in 2018 was through a mobile device. Another developing trend is social media shopping.



Singapore is served by local and global E-Commerce merchants

The top three most-visited online shopping websites in Singapore, Qoo10, Lazada, and Shopee, are all based in the country. Qoo10 garnered almost a third of the retail commerce market and recently launched a new marketplace site, allowing smaller merchants to compete for online shoppers. Other popular shopping sites in a survey done early this year referenced in the report include StrawberryNet, EZBuy, Zalora, eBay, and Amazon.



Questions Answered in this Report

What were the estimated B2C E-Commerce sales in Singapore in 2018 and what is their projection through 2025?

How much does E-Commerce contribute to the overall sales of retail companies in Singapore?

How many consumers in Singapore, by age group and gender, make purchases online?

What are the most popular product categories in Singapore bought via digital shopping channels?

Who are the leading E-Commerce merchants in Singapore?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Overview & International Comparisons

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, June 2019

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, 2018e & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2023f

B2C E-Commerce Sales by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in USD billion, 2015, 2018e & 2025f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2025f

Digital Payment Service Penetration in Southeast Asia, in % of Respondents, by Country, Q2 2018

Top 10 Most Visited E-Commerce Platforms by Country, Q1 2019

Top 10 Shopping Apps by Most Active Monthly Users, by Country, Q1 2019

3. Trends

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Purchases, 2018

Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Breakdown of Shopping Channels by Product Category, incl. Online, In-App and Social Media, in % of Consumers, Q2 2018

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Adult Online Shoppers, May 2018

Share of M-Commerce Spending, in % of Adult Cross-Border E-Commerce Spending, May 2018

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018

Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

Top Drivers to Cross-Border Online Shopping, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

4. Sales & Shares

Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Sector, 2015, 2018e & 2025f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2018e & 2023f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, April 2019

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet User Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2010 - 2018e

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, May 2018

Online Shoppers Who Made Purchases in the Last Month, in % of Respondents, January 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2018

6. Products

Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

E-Commerce FMCG Penetration, in % of Total FMCG Sales, 2018

7. Payment

Top 3 Payment Methods For Online Purchase, in % of Online Shoppers, January 2018

Important Payment-Relates Factors When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, January 2018

Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2016 & 2021f

8. Delivery

Delivery-Related Options Encouraging Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e

Top 3 Barriers to Cross-Border Online Shopping, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Non Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018

9. Players

Overview of B2C E-Commerce Players, June 2019

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites, by Average Monthly Visits, in thousands, Q1 2019

Top B2C E-Commerce Players by Market Share, in %, 2017

Companies Mentioned



Amazon.com Inc.

eBay Inc.

ezbuy Holdings Limited

Giosis Pte. Ltd.

Lazada Group S.A.

Qoo10 Pvt. Ltd

Shopee

StrawberryNet

Zalora

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ouy8kp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900