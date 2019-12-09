9 December 2019

Announcement no. 80/2019

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 2 December 2019 to 6 December 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.3 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 182.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 77.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 169.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 84.8% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 49:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 2 December 2019 17,597 56.00 985,432 3 December 2019 15,397 55.92 861,000 4 December 2019 15,397 56.59 871,316 5 December 2019 14,298 57.89 827,711 6 December 2019 13,198 58.10 766,804 Accumulated during the period 75,887 56.82 4,312,263 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3,239,847 56.17 181,997,315

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,236,897 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.





Detailed transaction data

02 December 2019 03 December 2019 04 December 2019 05 December 2019 06 December 2019 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 17.597 56,00 15.397 55,92 15.397 56,59 14.298 57,89 13.198 58,10 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 17.597 56,00 15.397 55,92 15.397 56,59 14.298 57,89 13.198 58,10





02 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 17.597 56,00 239 56,00 XCSE 20191202 9:49:25.164000 219 56,00 XCSE 20191202 9:49:25.164000 192 56,00 XCSE 20191202 9:49:25.185000 14 55,90 XCSE 20191202 10:00:07.242000 241 55,90 XCSE 20191202 10:00:07.242000 277 55,90 XCSE 20191202 10:00:07.242000 212 55,90 XCSE 20191202 10:17:25.181000 307 55,90 XCSE 20191202 10:17:25.181000 607 56,05 XCSE 20191202 10:37:22.041000 534 56,10 XCSE 20191202 11:07:16.120000 735 56,35 XCSE 20191202 11:47:14.226000 451 56,05 XCSE 20191202 12:53:51.215000 78 56,05 XCSE 20191202 12:53:51.236000 94 56,15 XCSE 20191202 13:37:45.946000 441 56,15 XCSE 20191202 13:37:45.947000 73 56,15 XCSE 20191202 13:37:45.947000 220 56,10 XCSE 20191202 14:36:39.650000 295 56,10 XCSE 20191202 14:36:39.650000 103 56,10 XCSE 20191202 14:36:39.650000 521 56,15 XCSE 20191202 15:04:59.955000 546 55,85 XCSE 20191202 15:36:45.517000 539 55,80 XCSE 20191202 16:03:36.854000 482 55,80 XCSE 20191202 16:20:28.753000 36 55,80 XCSE 20191202 16:20:28.753000 544 55,75 XCSE 20191202 16:54:16.461279 9.597 56,00 XCSE 20191202 16:59:25.648409





03 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 15.397 55,92 49 56,05 XCSE 20191203 9:13:57.174000 726 56,30 XCSE 20191203 9:38:44.888000 556 56,30 XCSE 20191203 10:10:59.727000 597 56,55 XCSE 20191203 10:25:01.696000 521 56,20 XCSE 20191203 11:02:48.190000 425 55,85 XCSE 20191203 11:18:02.888000 625 55,90 XCSE 20191203 11:56:02.028000 514 55,75 XCSE 20191203 12:43:45.303000 270 55,60 XCSE 20191203 13:44:17.116000 12 55,60 XCSE 20191203 13:44:37.915000 286 55,60 XCSE 20191203 13:44:37.915000 448 55,70 XCSE 20191203 15:05:42.522000 1.000 55,50 XCSE 20191203 16:00:03.982466 971 55,70 XCSE 20191203 16:28:08.163534 8.397 55,92 XCSE 20191203 16:35:12.249992





04 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 15.397 56,59 49 55,95 XCSE 20191204 9:08:26.305000 100 56,05 XCSE 20191204 9:30:25.219000 794 56,20 XCSE 20191204 10:06:13.988000 242 56,35 XCSE 20191204 10:26:53.051000 308 56,35 XCSE 20191204 10:26:53.051000 498 56,25 XCSE 20191204 10:55:06.264000 506 56,50 XCSE 20191204 11:18:49.801000 567 56,45 XCSE 20191204 12:01:57.159000 492 56,45 XCSE 20191204 12:49:07.566000 498 56,50 XCSE 20191204 13:37:50.215000 118 56,45 XCSE 20191204 14:35:32.372000 313 56,45 XCSE 20191204 14:44:38.128000 63 56,45 XCSE 20191204 14:44:38.128000 628 57,00 XCSE 20191204 15:26:55.304000 16 57,00 XCSE 20191204 15:46:57.520000 589 57,00 XCSE 20191204 15:46:57.520000 1.219 57,00 XCSE 20191204 16:21:54.754520 8.397 56,59 XCSE 20191204 16:45:41.344936





05 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 14.298 57,89 49 57,15 XCSE 20191205 9:01:31.362000 669 57,55 XCSE 20191205 10:11:28.136000 520 57,65 XCSE 20191205 10:18:49.263000 1.154 58,00 XCSE 20191205 11:21:57.980000 514 58,20 XCSE 20191205 12:07:05.215000 389 57,90 XCSE 20191205 13:32:07.135000 338 57,80 XCSE 20191205 13:45:16.492000 500 57,75 XCSE 20191205 14:38:48.772000 33 57,95 XCSE 20191205 15:43:41.891000 365 57,95 XCSE 20191205 15:45:31.639000 164 57,95 XCSE 20191205 15:45:31.639000 126 57,95 XCSE 20191205 15:51:19.653000 390 57,95 XCSE 20191205 15:53:28.963000 53 57,95 XCSE 20191205 15:53:28.963000 416 58,05 XCSE 20191205 16:06:34.912000 95 58,05 XCSE 20191205 16:06:34.912000 725 58,00 XCSE 20191205 16:22:39.838062 7.798 57,89 XCSE 20191205 16:33:14.884517





06 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.198 58,10 49 57,80 XCSE 20191206 9:04:52.081000 910 57,90 XCSE 20191206 10:07:59.411000 531 58,15 XCSE 20191206 10:33:38.407000 140 58,10 XCSE 20191206 11:14:10.708000 362 58,10 XCSE 20191206 11:14:10.708000 9 58,25 XCSE 20191206 11:50:42.929000 501 58,25 XCSE 20191206 11:50:42.929000 29 58,20 XCSE 20191206 12:40:41.935000 467 58,20 XCSE 20191206 12:43:12.649000 75 57,95 XCSE 20191206 14:06:05.243000 741 58,20 XCSE 20191206 14:31:23.515000 495 58,20 XCSE 20191206 15:02:21.513000 499 58,20 XCSE 20191206 15:47:28.227000 1.039 58,00 XCSE 20191206 16:32:13.900496 153 58,00 XCSE 20191206 16:33:39.449230 7.198 58,10 XCSE 20191206 16:37:26.589739





Attachment