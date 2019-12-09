9 December 2019
Announcement no. 80/2019

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 2 December 2019 to 6 December 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.3 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 182.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 77.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 169.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 84.8% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 49:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
2 December 201917,59756.00985,432
3 December 201915,39755.92861,000
4 December 201915,39756.59871,316
5 December 201914,29857.89827,711
6 December 201913,19858.10766,804
Accumulated during the period75,88756.824,312,263
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3,239,84756.17181,997,315

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,236,897 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 02 December 2019 03 December 2019 04 December 2019 05 December 2019 06 December 2019
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE17.59756,00 15.39755,92 15.39756,59 14.29857,89 13.19858,10
TRQX0  0  0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0  0  0 
Total17.59756,00 15.39755,92 15.39756,59 14.29857,89 13.19858,10


02 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
17.59756,00  
23956,00XCSE20191202 9:49:25.164000
21956,00XCSE20191202 9:49:25.164000
19256,00XCSE20191202 9:49:25.185000
1455,90XCSE20191202 10:00:07.242000
24155,90XCSE20191202 10:00:07.242000
27755,90XCSE20191202 10:00:07.242000
21255,90XCSE20191202 10:17:25.181000
30755,90XCSE20191202 10:17:25.181000
60756,05XCSE20191202 10:37:22.041000
53456,10XCSE20191202 11:07:16.120000
73556,35XCSE20191202 11:47:14.226000
45156,05XCSE20191202 12:53:51.215000
7856,05XCSE20191202 12:53:51.236000
9456,15XCSE20191202 13:37:45.946000
44156,15XCSE20191202 13:37:45.947000
7356,15XCSE20191202 13:37:45.947000
22056,10XCSE20191202 14:36:39.650000
29556,10XCSE20191202 14:36:39.650000
10356,10XCSE20191202 14:36:39.650000
52156,15XCSE20191202 15:04:59.955000
54655,85XCSE20191202 15:36:45.517000
53955,80XCSE20191202 16:03:36.854000
48255,80XCSE20191202 16:20:28.753000
3655,80XCSE20191202 16:20:28.753000
54455,75XCSE20191202 16:54:16.461279
9.59756,00XCSE20191202 16:59:25.648409


03 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
15.39755,92  
4956,05XCSE20191203 9:13:57.174000
72656,30XCSE20191203 9:38:44.888000
55656,30XCSE20191203 10:10:59.727000
59756,55XCSE20191203 10:25:01.696000
52156,20XCSE20191203 11:02:48.190000
42555,85XCSE20191203 11:18:02.888000
62555,90XCSE20191203 11:56:02.028000
51455,75XCSE20191203 12:43:45.303000
27055,60XCSE20191203 13:44:17.116000
1255,60XCSE20191203 13:44:37.915000
28655,60XCSE20191203 13:44:37.915000
44855,70XCSE20191203 15:05:42.522000
1.00055,50XCSE20191203 16:00:03.982466
97155,70XCSE20191203 16:28:08.163534
8.39755,92XCSE20191203 16:35:12.249992


04 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
15.39756,59  
4955,95XCSE20191204 9:08:26.305000
10056,05XCSE20191204 9:30:25.219000
79456,20XCSE20191204 10:06:13.988000
24256,35XCSE20191204 10:26:53.051000
30856,35XCSE20191204 10:26:53.051000
49856,25XCSE20191204 10:55:06.264000
50656,50XCSE20191204 11:18:49.801000
56756,45XCSE20191204 12:01:57.159000
49256,45XCSE20191204 12:49:07.566000
49856,50XCSE20191204 13:37:50.215000
11856,45XCSE20191204 14:35:32.372000
31356,45XCSE20191204 14:44:38.128000
6356,45XCSE20191204 14:44:38.128000
62857,00XCSE20191204 15:26:55.304000
1657,00XCSE20191204 15:46:57.520000
58957,00XCSE20191204 15:46:57.520000
1.21957,00XCSE20191204 16:21:54.754520
8.39756,59XCSE20191204 16:45:41.344936


05 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
14.29857,89  
4957,15XCSE20191205 9:01:31.362000
66957,55XCSE20191205 10:11:28.136000
52057,65XCSE20191205 10:18:49.263000
1.15458,00XCSE20191205 11:21:57.980000
51458,20XCSE20191205 12:07:05.215000
38957,90XCSE20191205 13:32:07.135000
33857,80XCSE20191205 13:45:16.492000
50057,75XCSE20191205 14:38:48.772000
3357,95XCSE20191205 15:43:41.891000
36557,95XCSE20191205 15:45:31.639000
16457,95XCSE20191205 15:45:31.639000
12657,95XCSE20191205 15:51:19.653000
39057,95XCSE20191205 15:53:28.963000
5357,95XCSE20191205 15:53:28.963000
41658,05XCSE20191205 16:06:34.912000
9558,05XCSE20191205 16:06:34.912000
72558,00XCSE20191205 16:22:39.838062
7.79857,89XCSE20191205 16:33:14.884517


06 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.19858,10  
4957,80XCSE20191206 9:04:52.081000
91057,90XCSE20191206 10:07:59.411000
53158,15XCSE20191206 10:33:38.407000
14058,10XCSE20191206 11:14:10.708000
36258,10XCSE20191206 11:14:10.708000
958,25XCSE20191206 11:50:42.929000
50158,25XCSE20191206 11:50:42.929000
2958,20XCSE20191206 12:40:41.935000
46758,20XCSE20191206 12:43:12.649000
7557,95XCSE20191206 14:06:05.243000
74158,20XCSE20191206 14:31:23.515000
49558,20XCSE20191206 15:02:21.513000
49958,20XCSE20191206 15:47:28.227000
1.03958,00XCSE20191206 16:32:13.900496
15358,00XCSE20191206 16:33:39.449230
7.19858,10XCSE20191206 16:37:26.589739

 

Attachment