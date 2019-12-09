9 December 2019
Announcement no. 80/2019
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 2 December 2019 to 6 December 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.3 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 182.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 77.5% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 169.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 84.8% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 49:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|2 December 2019
|17,597
|56.00
|985,432
|3 December 2019
|15,397
|55.92
|861,000
|4 December 2019
|15,397
|56.59
|871,316
|5 December 2019
|14,298
|57.89
|827,711
|6 December 2019
|13,198
|58.10
|766,804
|Accumulated during the period
|75,887
|56.82
|4,312,263
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3,239,847
|56.17
|181,997,315
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,236,897 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.
Detailed transaction data
|02 December 2019
|03 December 2019
|04 December 2019
|05 December 2019
|06 December 2019
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|17.597
|56,00
|15.397
|55,92
|15.397
|56,59
|14.298
|57,89
|13.198
|58,10
|TRQX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|17.597
|56,00
|15.397
|55,92
|15.397
|56,59
|14.298
|57,89
|13.198
|58,10
|02 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|17.597
|56,00
|239
|56,00
|XCSE
|20191202 9:49:25.164000
|219
|56,00
|XCSE
|20191202 9:49:25.164000
|192
|56,00
|XCSE
|20191202 9:49:25.185000
|14
|55,90
|XCSE
|20191202 10:00:07.242000
|241
|55,90
|XCSE
|20191202 10:00:07.242000
|277
|55,90
|XCSE
|20191202 10:00:07.242000
|212
|55,90
|XCSE
|20191202 10:17:25.181000
|307
|55,90
|XCSE
|20191202 10:17:25.181000
|607
|56,05
|XCSE
|20191202 10:37:22.041000
|534
|56,10
|XCSE
|20191202 11:07:16.120000
|735
|56,35
|XCSE
|20191202 11:47:14.226000
|451
|56,05
|XCSE
|20191202 12:53:51.215000
|78
|56,05
|XCSE
|20191202 12:53:51.236000
|94
|56,15
|XCSE
|20191202 13:37:45.946000
|441
|56,15
|XCSE
|20191202 13:37:45.947000
|73
|56,15
|XCSE
|20191202 13:37:45.947000
|220
|56,10
|XCSE
|20191202 14:36:39.650000
|295
|56,10
|XCSE
|20191202 14:36:39.650000
|103
|56,10
|XCSE
|20191202 14:36:39.650000
|521
|56,15
|XCSE
|20191202 15:04:59.955000
|546
|55,85
|XCSE
|20191202 15:36:45.517000
|539
|55,80
|XCSE
|20191202 16:03:36.854000
|482
|55,80
|XCSE
|20191202 16:20:28.753000
|36
|55,80
|XCSE
|20191202 16:20:28.753000
|544
|55,75
|XCSE
|20191202 16:54:16.461279
|9.597
|56,00
|XCSE
|20191202 16:59:25.648409
|03 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|15.397
|55,92
|49
|56,05
|XCSE
|20191203 9:13:57.174000
|726
|56,30
|XCSE
|20191203 9:38:44.888000
|556
|56,30
|XCSE
|20191203 10:10:59.727000
|597
|56,55
|XCSE
|20191203 10:25:01.696000
|521
|56,20
|XCSE
|20191203 11:02:48.190000
|425
|55,85
|XCSE
|20191203 11:18:02.888000
|625
|55,90
|XCSE
|20191203 11:56:02.028000
|514
|55,75
|XCSE
|20191203 12:43:45.303000
|270
|55,60
|XCSE
|20191203 13:44:17.116000
|12
|55,60
|XCSE
|20191203 13:44:37.915000
|286
|55,60
|XCSE
|20191203 13:44:37.915000
|448
|55,70
|XCSE
|20191203 15:05:42.522000
|1.000
|55,50
|XCSE
|20191203 16:00:03.982466
|971
|55,70
|XCSE
|20191203 16:28:08.163534
|8.397
|55,92
|XCSE
|20191203 16:35:12.249992
|04 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|15.397
|56,59
|49
|55,95
|XCSE
|20191204 9:08:26.305000
|100
|56,05
|XCSE
|20191204 9:30:25.219000
|794
|56,20
|XCSE
|20191204 10:06:13.988000
|242
|56,35
|XCSE
|20191204 10:26:53.051000
|308
|56,35
|XCSE
|20191204 10:26:53.051000
|498
|56,25
|XCSE
|20191204 10:55:06.264000
|506
|56,50
|XCSE
|20191204 11:18:49.801000
|567
|56,45
|XCSE
|20191204 12:01:57.159000
|492
|56,45
|XCSE
|20191204 12:49:07.566000
|498
|56,50
|XCSE
|20191204 13:37:50.215000
|118
|56,45
|XCSE
|20191204 14:35:32.372000
|313
|56,45
|XCSE
|20191204 14:44:38.128000
|63
|56,45
|XCSE
|20191204 14:44:38.128000
|628
|57,00
|XCSE
|20191204 15:26:55.304000
|16
|57,00
|XCSE
|20191204 15:46:57.520000
|589
|57,00
|XCSE
|20191204 15:46:57.520000
|1.219
|57,00
|XCSE
|20191204 16:21:54.754520
|8.397
|56,59
|XCSE
|20191204 16:45:41.344936
|05 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|14.298
|57,89
|49
|57,15
|XCSE
|20191205 9:01:31.362000
|669
|57,55
|XCSE
|20191205 10:11:28.136000
|520
|57,65
|XCSE
|20191205 10:18:49.263000
|1.154
|58,00
|XCSE
|20191205 11:21:57.980000
|514
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191205 12:07:05.215000
|389
|57,90
|XCSE
|20191205 13:32:07.135000
|338
|57,80
|XCSE
|20191205 13:45:16.492000
|500
|57,75
|XCSE
|20191205 14:38:48.772000
|33
|57,95
|XCSE
|20191205 15:43:41.891000
|365
|57,95
|XCSE
|20191205 15:45:31.639000
|164
|57,95
|XCSE
|20191205 15:45:31.639000
|126
|57,95
|XCSE
|20191205 15:51:19.653000
|390
|57,95
|XCSE
|20191205 15:53:28.963000
|53
|57,95
|XCSE
|20191205 15:53:28.963000
|416
|58,05
|XCSE
|20191205 16:06:34.912000
|95
|58,05
|XCSE
|20191205 16:06:34.912000
|725
|58,00
|XCSE
|20191205 16:22:39.838062
|7.798
|57,89
|XCSE
|20191205 16:33:14.884517
|06 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.198
|58,10
|49
|57,80
|XCSE
|20191206 9:04:52.081000
|910
|57,90
|XCSE
|20191206 10:07:59.411000
|531
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191206 10:33:38.407000
|140
|58,10
|XCSE
|20191206 11:14:10.708000
|362
|58,10
|XCSE
|20191206 11:14:10.708000
|9
|58,25
|XCSE
|20191206 11:50:42.929000
|501
|58,25
|XCSE
|20191206 11:50:42.929000
|29
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191206 12:40:41.935000
|467
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191206 12:43:12.649000
|75
|57,95
|XCSE
|20191206 14:06:05.243000
|741
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191206 14:31:23.515000
|495
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191206 15:02:21.513000
|499
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191206 15:47:28.227000
|1.039
|58,00
|XCSE
|20191206 16:32:13.900496
|153
|58,00
|XCSE
|20191206 16:33:39.449230
|7.198
|58,10
|XCSE
|20191206 16:37:26.589739
