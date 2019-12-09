Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Cameras Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors for the growth of the medical cameras market include the rising demand for high-definition visuals in surgical procedures, advances, and modifications in the medical cameras, and growing use of medical cameras and microscopes for surgeries.



The rising demand for high-definition visuals in surgical procedures is expected to increase the demand for medical cameras in the hospitals. Furthermore, there is a rising number of surgeries across the globe propelling the overall growth of the market.



Also rising shift from open surgeries to minimally invasive procedures along with advances in technology in the field of surgery, have increased the need for more flexible operating rooms with advanced equipment.



There is an increasing trend of buying HD cameras in the operating rooms and other medical facilities. Thus, owing to all above-mentioned factors, the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Endoscopy Cameras Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share by Type



The rising endoscopy procedures are one of the major factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is increasing usage of minimally invasive surgical techniques, owing to the benefits associated with it, such as increased safety, decreased scarring, faster recovery, and reduced length of hospital stay. In addition, there is a rising preference for high-quality imaging cameras. Moreover, another major factor driving the growth of the market includes an increased usage of endoscopic devices has been observed in disease diagnosis.



The growing prevalence of diseases that can be detected by endoscopy has increased the demand for these devices. The current generation of endoscopic cameras is either equipped with CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) sensors or CCD (Charge-Coupled Device) sensors. The growing incidence of chronic diseases and the need for advanced diagnostics is expected to propel the growth of endoscopic cameras.



North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share Over the Forecast Period



The United States is expected to be the largest medical cameras market owing to the rising technological advancements and presence of the major market players. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of diseases and an increase in the geriatric population is expected to increase the demand for medical cameras in the United States.



According to the United States Census Bureau's Statistics, as of 2017, the total number of people aged 65 years and older exceeds 50 million, and between 2020 and 2030, the number of elderly people is projected to increase by almost 18 million. The rise in geriatric population is expected to increase the prevalence of various diseases leading to the high demand of medical cameras. Thus, owing to the all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is a fragmented market owing to the presence of a few major market players. Some of the market players are Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Canfield Scientific, Inc., Canon, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew PLC, Sony Electronics Inc., Stryker Corporation, Topcon Corporation, and Videology Imaging Solutions, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for High-definition Visuals in Surgical Procedures

4.2.2 Advances & Modifications in the Medical Cameras

4.2.3 Growing Use of Medical Cameras & Microscopes for Surgeries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost and Requirement of Substantial Investment

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Dental Cameras

5.1.2 Dermatology Cameras

5.1.3 Endoscopy Cameras

5.1.4 Ophthalmology Cameras

5.1.5 Surgical Microscopy Cameras

5.1.6 Other Cameras

5.2 By Resolution

5.2.1 Standard-Definition Cameras

5.2.2 High-Definition Cameras

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Specialty Clinics

5.3.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

6.1.2 Canfield Scientific, Inc.

6.1.3 Canon, Inc.

6.1.4 Olympus Corporation

6.1.5 Richard Wolf GmbH

6.1.6 Smith & Nephew PLC

6.1.7 Sony Electronics Inc.

6.1.8 Stryker Corporation

6.1.9 Topcon Corporation

6.1.10 Videology Imaging Solutions, Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



