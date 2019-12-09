Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Malaysia is expected to maintain a leadership role in online sales in the Southeast Asia region

Already a regional leader in the area of online retail sales growth rate and total sales, Malaysia is projected to keep this position in the near future, thanks to the high Internet penetration rate and growing comfort of connected individuals with buying online. Sources cited in the report foresee double-digit growth of online retail sales through 2025.



Social media and mobile shopping help drive the expansion of online commerce.

Recent surveys cited in the report indicate that well over half of Internet shoppers in Malaysia use a mobile device for their purchases. The spread of smartphones leads to increased digital shopping. Another related trend driving increased online sales in Malaysia is social media commerce, especially through WhatsApp and Facebook applications. Cross-border shopping from Malaysia is a further active trend helping increase total B2C E-Commerce sales in the country.



Regional online merchants compete with international sellers for the attention of Malaysian online shoppers

The Malaysian branches of two online shopping platforms based in nearby Singapore, Lazada and Shoppee are the leading websites in shopping traffic and have been in close competition in recent months in monthly total website visits. Even as these two leaders expand their product offerings and services to consumers, other regional players, such as Indonesia's Bukalapak and Chinese players such as Taobao and AliExpress are increasing their presence on the peninsula.

Questions Answered in this Report

What were the estimated B2C E-Commerce sales in Malaysia in 2018 and what is their projected growth through 2025?

What are the main growth drivers of online retail sales in this country?

How does online shopper penetration vary across the different regions in Malaysia?

How many consumers in Malaysia, by age group and gender, make purchases online?

Which B2C E-Commerce websites are the most popular among digital consumers in Malaysia?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Overview & International Comparisons

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, June 2019

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, 2018e & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2023f

B2C E-Commerce Sales by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in USD billion, 2015, 2018e & 2025f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2025f

Digital Payment Service Penetration, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in % of Respondents, Q2 2018

Top 10 Most Visited E-Commerce Platforms, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Q1 2019

Top 10 Shopping Apps by Most Active Monthly Users, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Q1 2019

3. Trends

Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Internet Users, 2016 & 2018

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2018

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018

Top 10 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, August 2018

Share of Online Shoppers Who Made Purchases via Social Media, in % of Online Shoppers, February 2019

Top Social Shopping Platforms, in % of Social Media Shoppers, February 2019

4. Sales & Shares

Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Sector, 2015, 2018e & 2025f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2018e & 2023f

Breakdown of E-Commerce Income of Companies by B2B, B2C, B2G and Total, in MYR billion, 2015 & 2018

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in % of Respondents, Q3 2018

Share of E-Commerce in National GDP, in %, 2016 & 2017

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2013 - 2018

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Online Shopper Penetration by Region, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2018

Activities Performed Online, incl. Online Shopping/ Booking, in % of Internet Users, August 2018

Reasons for Not Shopping Online, in % of Internet Users Who Do Not Shop Online, 2018

Breakdown of Frequency of Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

6. Products

Product Categories Purchased in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online by Generation Z, in % of Generation Z Online Shoppers, 2018

7. Payment

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Top 5 Third-Party Payment Services Used in E-Commerce, in % of Third-Party Payment Services Users, 2018

8. Delivery

Most Important Factors in E-Commerce Delivery, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

9. Players

Overview of E-Commerce Players, June 2019

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites, by Average Monthly Visits, in millions, Q1 2019

Companies Mentioned



11 Street Co Ltd

AliExpress

Bukalapak.com

Lazada Group S.A.

Lelong.my

Shopee

Taobao China Holding Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgamgw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900