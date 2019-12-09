Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market was valued at USD 9.05 billion in revenue and volume at 3.59 trillion units in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.36 billion in revenue and volume at 4.68 trillion by 2024, with registering a CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Automotive Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
The multi-layer ceramic capacitor market is competitive and consists of a few major players. However, with the advancement in the miniaturization of the electrical components, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.
Industry Developments
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview (Revenue in USD billion and Volume in trillions)
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Growing applications in the Electronics Industry
4.5.2 Increased Unit Adoption in the Automotive sector
4.6 Market Challenges
4.6.1 Changing Regulations and Tariff
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type (Revenue in USD billion)
5.1.1 General Capacitor
5.1.2 Array
5.1.3 Serial Construction
5.1.4 Mega Cap
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 By Rated Voltage Range (Revenue in USD billion)
5.2.1 Low Range
5.2.2 Mid Range
5.2.3 High Range
5.3 By Dielectric Type (Revenue in USD billion)
5.3.1 X7R
5.3.2 X5R
5.3.3 COG
5.3.4 Y5V
5.3.5 Other Dielectric Types
5.4 By End-user Vertical (Revenue in USD billion)
5.4.1 Electronics
5.4.2 Automotive (Volume in USD billion))
5.4.3 Industrial
5.4.4 Telecommunication
5.4.5 Other End-user Verticals
5.5 Geography (Revenue in USD billion)
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Major Companies
6.2.1.1 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
6.2.1.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.
6.2.1.3 Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.
6.2.1.4 Yageo Corporation
6.2.1.5 TDK Corporation Co. Ltd.
6.2.2 Other Companies
6.2.2.1 Kyocera Corporation
6.2.2.2 Walsin Technology Corporation
6.2.2.3 KEMET Corporation
6.2.2.4 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
6.2.2.5 Eyang Holdings Group Co. Ltd.
6.2.2.6 API Technologies
6.2.2.7 Knowles Capacitors
6.2.2.8 Wurth Elektronik Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
