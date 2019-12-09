Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Health and Safety Software Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The environmental health and safety software market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
EHS software encourages sustainability, boosts employee productivity and ensures compliance with regulations. It is vital for any business to maintain a safe workplace and fully compliant operations. This is the reason why governments focus on enforcing various environmental, health and safety standards that companies must follow in order to reassure the wellbeing of their workers and customers.
Food & Beverages Segment Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
Food and Beverage organizations are facing many challenges to stay competitive in the ever-changing environment and to ensure the food safety thereby maintaining compliance with regulations and providing a safe working environment for employees. Food and Beverages sector is increasingly turning to streamlined, centralized software to meet specific challenges.
Food and Beverage industry has a moral obligation to safeguard its workers. As a result of increasing expectations for supply chain impacts, the drive for greater resource efficiency and transparency, and increased social demands around ingredient traceability and food safety, the food, and beverage industry are facing increased EHS&S expectations.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth
The environmental health and safety software market is expected to register significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The factors owing to the increase in this region are massive investments made in the R&D of environmental health and safety solutions and services provided by the various governments of Asia.
EHS awareness, regulation and enforcement activities are increasing throughout the region. Asia-Pacific countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are implementing a growing number of regulations to protect the environment and the health of its citizens from potentially hazardous chemical substances.
China is one of the largest producers of several chemicals and has immense scope for the implementation of EHS tools across companies involved in the production of several high-risk substances.
Competitive Landscape
The environmental health and safety software market is neither fragmented nor consolidated. Companies are investing in the research and development of the EHS market owing to the increasing competition.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Market Definition
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations has Spurred Adoption in Several Countries
5.1.2 Technological Advancements such as Predictive Analytics & IoT
5.1.3 Increased Awareness on EHS due to the Rising Incidence of Accidents
5.2 Market Challenges
5.2.1 Implementation And Budgetary Concerns
6. QUALITATIVE ANALYSIS OF EHS SOLUTIONS
6.1 Incident Management
6.2 Audit and Inspection
6.3 Compliance Management
6.4 Other EHS Solutions
7. MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 By Deployment Mode
7.1.1 Cloud
7.1.2 On-Premise
7.2 By End-user Industry
7.2.1 Oil and Gas
7.2.2 Energy and Utilities
7.2.3 Healthcare and Life Science
7.2.4 Manufacturing and Process Industry
7.2.5 Chemicals
7.2.6 Food and Beverage
7.2.7 Other End-user Industries
7.3 Geography
7.3.1 North America
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.4 Rest of the World
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 Enablon
8.1.2 Intelex Technologies
8.1.3 VelocityEHS
8.1.4 Cority Software Inc.
8.1.5 SAI Global Ltd.
8.1.6 Dakota Software Inc.
8.1.7 Gensuite LLC
8.1.8 ProcessMAP
8.1.9 Quintec GmbH
8.1.10 Isometrix Software
8.1.11 SAP SE
9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
