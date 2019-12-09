BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vubiquity, an Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) company and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced that it will provide A1 Bulgaria, a subsidiary of the A1 Telekom Austria Group and a leading provider of digital services and telecommunication solutions in Bulgaria, with fully managed end-to-end content management and processing services to support the roll-out of A1’s first TVoD platform in the region.



A1 Bulgaria will work with Vubiquity to provide its customers with a new, localized transaction-based offering for premium studio content. Vubiquity will provide A1 Bulgaria with a fully-outsourced TVoD service for premium content that includes content acquisition, scheduling, processing as well as marketing support.

Mihail Semerdzhiev, Senior Manager at A1 Bulgaria said: “Bulgaria is a highly competitive and dynamic market for content providers, and providing localized, compelling content is critical in driving customer loyalty and satisfaction across all channels. Amdocs has a long-standing relationship with A1 Telekom Austria Group across a number of regions and is the ideal partner to help us bring our new OTT offering to market in Bulgaria.”

Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media said: “We’re extremely pleased to be working with market leader A1 Bulgaria and supporting its highly differentiated and personalized, media on-demand launch.”

