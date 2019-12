VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Fraser Institute will release its annual survey of health-care wait times in Canada.



Waiting Your Turn: Wait Times for Health Care in Canada, 2019 measures how long Canadians waited for specialist appointments, surgeries and other medically necessary treatments this year.

The report breaks down wait times by province and also across numerous medical specialties.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

