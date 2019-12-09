ST. LOUIS, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (“Stifel”) (NYSE: SF) today announced that it has agreed to the sale of Ziegler Capital Management, LLC (“ZCM”), a wholly-owned asset management subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp., to 1251 Capital Group, Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. ZCM generates approximately $29 million in annual revenue and has total adjusted assets under management (AUM) of $10.5 billion, which excludes certain AUM related to Stifel’s private client wealth management business that are not included in the transaction. The sale is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.



Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited owns MainFirst Bank AG, which is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and whose London Branch is authorized by BaFin and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority for the conduct of UK business, whose Milan Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by CONSOB/Bank of Italy, whose Paris Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by AMP/Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited also owns MainFirst Schweiz AG, which is authorized by the Eidgenoessische Finanzmarktaufsicht to act as an introducing broker for MainFirst Bank AG, MainFirst Securities US Inc., an introducing broker that is a member of FINRA and the SIPC, and Stifel Europe Geneva S.A. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

About Ziegler Capital Markets LLC.

Founded in 2005, ZCM is a premier asset management firm that provides specialized investment solutions across the equity and fixed income markets. The firm has over 80 employees and is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Milwaukee, and St. Louis. As of September 30, 2019, ZCM has total adjusted assets under management of $10.5 billion, after giving effect to the assets under management in accounts excluded from the transaction.

About 1251 Capital Group

1251 Capital Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with deep investing and operating experience in the asset management and insurance sectors. The firm was established to invest the capital of its founders and a select group of like-minded, outside shareholders consisting primarily of family offices and high net worth individuals. 1251 is structured as a corporate holding company with a permanent capital base, aligning the 1251 organization, management teams, and 1251’s shareholders around the common objective of creating shareholder value over the long-term. In addition, 1251 is an experienced value-added operating partner that can provide the strategic resources necessary to accelerate growth in the businesses with which it partners, empowering management teams to build enduring businesses that achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit: www.1251capital.com.

