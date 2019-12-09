Regulatory release no. 39/2019

Better Collective A/S (Danish company registration number 27652913) (the ”Company”) hereby announces that it has received the following notifications according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding certain existing direct and indirect major shareholders’ holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 46,425,179 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01.

Redelivery of lent shares



J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS has today increased their respective shareholdings in the Company with 2,000,000 shares, each, due to a redelivery of lent shares from Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, as part of the lending arrangements related to the directed share issue. Reference is made to regulatory release no. 36.

Following the redelivery of lent shares, Chr. Dam Holding ApS and J. Søgaard Holding ApS, the individual holding companies of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen, respectively, each holds 12,171,179 shares in the Company corresponding to approximately 26.22 per cent each of the total outstanding shares in the Company.

As a consequence of the above arrangement, the direct and indirect ownership of Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen each amounts to 26.53 per cent (including warrants).

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com





This information is information which Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:30 p.m. CET on December 9, 2019.

Attachment