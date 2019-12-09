Regulatory release 40/1029
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.
Further, with reference to regulatory release 36, the Company has been informed that each of J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS today has received 2,000,000 shares in the Company back from Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland as part of the lending arrangements described in regulatory release 36.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Chr. Dam Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Closely associated to Christian Kirk Rasmussen, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of shares as dividend
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 158,400,000
|2,000,000
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e) Date of transaction
2019-12-09
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
J. Søgaard Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of shares as dividend
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 158,400,000
|2,000,000
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e) Date of transaction
2019-12-09
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com
This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:30 p.m. CET on December 9, 2019.
