Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.

Further, with reference to regulatory release 36, the Company has been informed that each of J. Søgaard Holding ApS and Chr. Dam Holding ApS today has received 2,000,000 shares in the Company back from Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland as part of the lending arrangements described in regulatory release 36.







1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Chr. Dam Holding ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Christian Kirk Rasmussen, executive manager of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares as dividend

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 158,400,000 2,000,000

d) Aggregated information





Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of transaction

2019-12-09

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue









1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

J. Søgaard Holding ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard, executive manager of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares as dividend

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 158,400,000 2,000,000

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of transaction

2019-12-09

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue





Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com







This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:30 p.m. CET on December 9, 2019.

