Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Waste-To-Energy (WTE) Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



After analyzing the global waste-to-energy market in detail, the analyst has arrived upon the conclusion that the industry is set to display an upward trend, with 6.09% of CAGR in terms of revenue for the forecast years of 2019 to 2027.



The trend of producing reusable energy from waste has gained traction throughout the world. The world is facing a serious problem of increased waste generation. Overfilled landfills have led the world to shift its focus towards using waste for generating power. Waste-to-energy or WtE is an efficient solution provided for handling municipal waste. The commercialization of several WTE technologies has garnered growing interest towards the development of WtE projects, with increased investments.



The rising demand for energy & the need for energy security, considerable investments in new waste-to-energy projects, rapid rates of industrialization & urbanization, and the decrease in the number of landfills are the factors responsible for driving the waste-to-energy market. Moreover, the depletion of conventional energy resources and the emergence of new technologies, are excellent opportunities for the market to reach its projected growth.



However, the high costs involved in setting up WtE plants, strict environmental guidelines, availability of alternative technologies, are factors restraining the market growth. In addition, technological challenges and opposition from environmental groups & local communities are further creating hurdles for the growth of the waste-to-energy market.



Regional Outlook



The market for waste-to-energy spans across various regions, such as North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The APAC market for waste-to-energy is growing the fastest at the global scale. The growing demand for energy and the aim of reducing dependence on fossil fuels have resulted in the growth of the waste-to-energy market in the countries of India and China. The rapid rates of industrialization & urbanization in these countries pose grave challenges for waste management for their governments.



The growing population has also been putting pressure on land space, prompting municipalities and governments across these countries to reduce landfill waste. Waste generation in the Asia-Pacific is expected to increase, owing to the growth in the GDP, and would force the governments to consider the implementation of waste-to-energy technologies and waste management sectors. Emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific serve as driving factors for the energy market, globally, and thus, manufacturers in the region have started to invest heavily in research & development of low-cost WtE technologies.



Competitive Outlook



The notable players in the waste-to-energy market are Plasco Conversion Systems (acquired by RMB Advisory Services), Ze-gen, Inc., Amec Foster Wheeler Plc (acquired by Wood Group), Suez Environnement Company, BTA International GmbH, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Keppel Seghers, Austrian Energy & Environment Group, Wheelabrator Technologies, Inc., and Covanta Holding Corporation.



Veolia Environment S.A. designs and implements solutions for water, waste, and energy. The company operates, maintains, and optimizes treatment plants. Veolia operates through three business segments: water, waste solutions, and energy services. The company strongly focuses on creating partnerships with its customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders to gather the full potential in the waste-to-energy market. It conducts extensive research into innovative technologies & solutions that can be used to convert energy from waste. Veolia has operations across Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, the Middle East, and the Rest of World.

Key Topics Covered



1. Global Waste-To-Energy (WtE) Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Asia-Pacific Transforming Into a Promising Hub for WtE

2.2.2. Data Analytics & Big Data Optimizing Waste Management Value Chain

2.2.3. Incineration - Key Thermal Waste-To-Energy Technology

2.2.4. Growing Prominence of Biological WtE Technology

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Cost

2.4.2. Environment-Friendly

2.4.3. Substitutes

2.4.4. Availability

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.7.1. Waste Generation

2.7.2. Waste Collection

2.7.3. Suppliers

2.7.4. Manufacturers

2.7.5. Distributors & Retailers

2.7.6. End-Users

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Rising Energy Demand & Need for Energy Security

2.8.2. Substantial Investments in New WtE Projects

2.8.3. Rapid Industrialization & Urbanization Contributing to the Increasing Municipal Waste

2.8.4. Declining Number of Landfill Sites

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Setup Cost - Major Drawback

2.9.2. Availability of Alternative Technologies

2.9.3. Strict Environmental Guidelines

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Depleting Conventional Energy Resources

2.10.2. Emerging Technologies

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Technological Challenges

2.11.2. Opposition from Environmental Groups & Local Communities



3. Global Waste-To-Energy (WtE) Market Outlook - By Technology

3.1. Thermal

3.2. Biological

3.3. Physical



4. Global Waste-To-Energy (WtE) Market Outlook - By Type Of Waste

4.1. Municipal Waste

4.1.1. Residential

4.1.2. Commercial & Institutional

4.1.3. Construction & Demolition

4.1.4. Other Municipal Wastes

4.2. Process Waste

4.3. Medical Waste

4.4. Agriculture Waste

4.5. Other Wastes



5. Global Waste-To-Energy (WtE) Market Outlook - By Application

5.1. Electricity

5.2. Heat

5.3. Combined Heat & Power Units

5.4. Transport Fuels

5.5. Other Applications



6. Global Waste-To-Energy (WtE) Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market By Technology

6.1.2. Market By Type of Waste

6.1.3. Market By Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

6.1.4. Market By Application

6.1.5. Country Analysis

6.1.5.1. United States

6.1.5.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (Acquired by Wood Group)

7.2. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

7.3. C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd.

7.4. China Everbright International Ltd.

7.5. Covanta Holding Corporation

7.6. Green Conversion Systems, Inc.

7.7. Hitachi Zosen Corporation

7.8. Keppel Seghers

7.9. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

7.10. Plasco Conversion Systems (Acquired by RMB Advisory Services)

7.11. Suez Environnement Company

7.12. Veolia Environnement S.A.

7.13. Waste Management, Inc.

7.14. Wheelabrator Technologies, Inc.

7.15. Xcel Energy, Inc.

7.16. BTA International GmbH

7.17. Martin GmbH

7.18. Ze-Gen, Inc.

7.19. Sako Brno A.S.

7.20. Austrian Energy & Environment Group



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



