The global scintillator market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Increasing R&D investment in scintillators is anticipated to propel the market growth in the near future. The growth may also be attributed to the rising need for radiation detection instruments and the development of high-performance products at low-cost across end-user industries. Furthermore, the depletion of helium-3 to detect neutrons in security activities coupled with innovations in medical imaging and nuclear medicine are projected to boost the growth of market growth in the near future.



Apart from that, an increasing number of nuclear power plants is providing an opportunistic growth factor for the global scintillator market. Scintillators exhibit high growth potential in markets that are characterized by high resolution, low-cost, and performance in terms of radiation monitoring equipment. This may be attributed to surging demand for portable and handheld radiation detectors. However, increasing demand for renewable energy sources such as geothermal, solar and wind energy as a substitute for nuclear energy is anticipated to act as a barrier in the growth of global scintillator market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global scintillator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global scintillator market, owing to the presence of numerous nuclear power plants, along with increasing demand for radiation therapy to cure cancer and the state-of-the-art homeland security measures in the US. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is growing at a considerable pace in the global scintillator market during the forecast period. The growth is majorly due to the increasing government defense budget and the rising number of upcoming nuclear reactors in this region.



The key players operating in the global scintillator market include Dynasil Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics, K.K., Saint-Gobain Group, Zecotek Photonics, Inc., and Scintacor Ltd. Other prominent players in the market include Mirion Technologies, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., and NUVIA a.s. The strategies followed by these market players include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations and geographical expansion.



Report Coverage



Comprehensive research methodologies of the global scintillator market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global scintillator market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global scintillator market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Dynasil Corp.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

3.3.3. Saint-Gobain Group

3.3.4. Zecotek Photonics Inc.

3.3.5. Scintacor Ltd.



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Scintillator Market by Material Composition

5.1.1. Organic Scintillators

5.1.2. Inorganic Scintillators

5.2. Global Scintillator Market by Application

5.2.1. Healthcare

5.2.2. Nuclear Power Plants

5.2.3. Homeland Security and Defense

5.2.4. Others (Manufacturing Industry)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. The US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amcrys

7.2. Berkley Nucleonics Corp.

7.3. CRYTUR spol. s.r.o.

7.4. Dynasil Corp.

7.5. Eljen Technology

7.6. EPIC Crystal Co. Ltd.

7.7. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

7.8. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

7.9. Kromek Group PLC

7.10. Ludlum Measurements, Inc.

7.11. Mirion Technologies, Inc.

7.12. Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co. Ltd.

7.13. NUVIA a.s.

7.14. Red Optronics

7.15. Rexon Components, Inc.

7.16. Saint-Gobain Group

7.17. Scintacor Ltd.

7.18. Scionix Holland B.V.

7.19. Siemens AG

7.20. Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.

7.21. Zecotek Photonics Inc.



